Father of missing teenage girl hopes SAR operation will uncover new leads

Azizul Abdul Aziz, 48, said he and his family have come to terms with all possibilities as the disappearance of his daughter, Nur Izzati Humaira, 18, entered its third day today. The father of a teenage girl believed to have gone missing while hiking at Bukit Changkat Asa in Tanjong Malim last Saturday is hoping that the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operation will uncover new leads in the effort to locate his daughter.

Azizul Abdul Aziz , 48, said he and his family have come to terms with all possibilities as the disappearance of his daughter, Nur Izzati Humaira , 18, entered its third day today.

The father of a teenage girl believed to have gone missing while hiking at Bukit Changkat Asa in Tanjong Malim last Saturday is hoping that the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operation will uncover new leads in the effort to locate his daughter. Nur Izzati Humaira had been hiking with her mother, sister, aunt and two cousins on the day of the incident.

She is believed to have gone missing at about 10.50 am while descending the hill after deciding to walk ahead alone because she was feeling hot and tired. The teenager was last seen wearing a brown hijab, a dark green long-sleeved shirt, black trousers and blue shoes





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Missing Person Search And Rescue SAR Operation Teenage Girl Hiking Bukit Changkat Asa Tanjong Malim Azizul Abdul Aziz Nur Izzati Humaira Brown Hijab Dark Green Long-Sleeved Shirt Black Trousers Blue Shoes

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