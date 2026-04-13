Father Forgives Teacher Involved in Fatal Accident of Daughter

In a display of profound forgiveness, the father of a Form One student who died in a traffic accident has chosen to pardon the teacher responsible. The incident, which took place in Kelantan, has prompted an investigation and widespread expressions of sympathy.

Mohd Azaudin Abdullah, the father of Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, a Form One student who tragically lost her life in an accident, has chosen to forgive the individual involved. Nur Fatimatul Hawa, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Mas in Kota Bharu , Kelantan, reportedly died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a female teacher. Mohd Azaudin, aged 43, has adopted an attitude of acceptance, choosing to leave the investigation entirely to the authorities.

"However, from my perspective as a father, I forgive the teacher involved," he stated. "I also accept the fate that has befallen my daughter, and so does my entire family." He recounted his immediate reaction at the accident scene, stating that upon seeing his daughter's lifeless body, he simply asked who had hit her, and the teacher admitted to being the one responsible. The incident, which occurred around 1:50 PM in front of the school's surau, also resulted in another student sustaining serious injuries; this student is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II. The father's remarkable display of forgiveness has been widely noted and praised, highlighting his strength and faith during an incredibly difficult time. He emphasized his trust in the legal process and his willingness to move forward, focusing on honoring his daughter's memory. The authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wan Muhammad Izzat Wan Abdullah to facilitate the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. This section pertains to causing death by dangerous driving, and the investigation will aim to determine the factors that led to the accident and the degree of responsibility. The legal proceedings are underway, and the father's compassionate stance has not detracted from the need for a comprehensive investigation and due process. The community is understandably saddened by this tragic event, with many expressing their condolences to the family and their admiration for Mohd Azaudin's forgiveness. The focus now is on supporting the grieving family and ensuring that justice is served. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. It also highlights the complexities of dealing with tragedy and the profound impact it can have on individuals and communities. The authorities are likely to examine evidence related to the vehicle's speed, road conditions, and any other relevant factors that may have contributed to the accident. The investigation also encompasses gathering witness testimonies, reviewing the vehicle's maintenance records (if applicable), and conducting forensic analysis to reconstruct the events. The case underscores the significance of responsible driving and the devastating consequences that can result from negligent behavior. The emphasis on the father's forgiveness should not diminish the importance of a thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring accountability and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. The community is united in offering support to the affected individuals and families and wishing the injured student a speedy recovery. The legal proceedings will take place, and the public will be updated on significant developments. The tragedy has also led to heightened discussions around road safety measures, with community members calling for increased vigilance and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from happening again. Support systems for the families are in place, and the focus is on providing all possible assistance during this difficult time. This includes offering counseling and emotional support, as well as coordinating any necessary aid that the family needs. Schools and local authorities are expected to cooperate closely to promote safety awareness to students and faculty members. The situation is a reminder of the need to appreciate the gift of life and the importance of showing compassion and support during times of grief. The process is being carefully handled to ensure justice is achieved.





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Accident Forgiveness Fatal Traffic Teacher Investigation Malaysia Kota Bharu Grief

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