Father Arrested in Son's Death Investigated for Body Disposal Searches

Authorities are probing the father of an 11-year-old boy found deceased in Kyoto Prefecture, with his smartphone revealing concerning search history related to disposing of a body. The father, Yuki Adachi, faces charges of abandoning his son's remains, and police are examining his movements and vehicle for clues into the timeline of the child's disappearance and death.

In Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture , investigators have focused on the residence of the suspect in the tragic case of an 11-year-old boy found deceased. Disturbing revelations have emerged as sources close to the investigation indicated that the arrested father’s smartphone contained a search history detailing methods for body disposal . This finding has intensified the probe by the Kyoto Prefectural Police Department into the movements of the 37-year-old father, Yuki Adachi, who is suspected of attempting to obscure the discovery of his son's remains.

The father was apprehended on Thursday, facing accusations of abandoning his son's body in a wooded area within Nantan. While the English transliterations of their names, Yuki, are identical, their Japanese spelling and pronunciation differ. The forensic analysis of Adachi's mobile device uncovered searches concerning body disposal conducted around March 23, the same day his son, a student at Sonobe Elementary School, was reported missing. Law enforcement officials believe the father may have initially concealed the body in a location near a public restroom, approximately two kilometers northwest of his residence.

The precise cause of the boy's death remains unconfirmed, but preliminary estimates place his demise in late March. Details surrounding the boy's final moments are sparse. He was last seen by a relative during breakfast on the morning of March 23. Initially, Adachi informed the police that he had driven his son to a location near the elementary school, after which the boy went missing. However, during voluntary questioning preceding his arrest, the suspect provided a different account, stating that he had strangled his son to death after stopping by the school.

The Kyoto police are meticulously examining Adachi's vehicle as a crucial part of their investigation. This includes scrutinizing potential links to the boy's school bag and sneakers, which were discovered in separate forest locations within the prefecture, suggesting a possible connection to the father's actions and movements following the child's death





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Child Death Kyoto Prefecture Body Disposal Suspicious Death Investigation

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