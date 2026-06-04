Father and Son Find Inclusion and Healing at Cameron Highlands Night Run

Iskandarshah Jahan Abu Huraira and his special‑needs son have attended the Cameron Run night race for four years, using the event as therapy, community integration and cultural celebration, with medical teams and festive Eid themes enhancing the experience for thousands of runners.

Iskandarshah Jahan Abu Huraira has been a steadfast companion to his special‑needs son, Nur Aryan Asyraf, at the annual night‑run in Cameron Highlands for the past four years.

The family, originally from Lanchang in Pahang, has never missed the Cameron Run (CAMRUN) event, a popular nighttime 5‑kilometre race that takes place during the festive Eid season. Iskandarshah, forty‑six, explains that the race provides a unique platform for his twelve‑year‑old son to mingle with the broader community without feeling excluded. He says the experience has gently shifted his son's attitude in a positive direction, even though Nur Aryan may not grasp every nuance of the activity.

"My child may not fully understand the purpose of the run, but at the very least he gets to interact with neighbours and strangers alike," the father told reporters. Since joining the race, the whole family has taken part in a variety of running events, including several cross‑border competitions, using the sport as a form of therapy for the boy.

The short five‑kilometre distance proves enough to spark excitement in Nur Aryan, who lines up each year wearing traditional Eid attire. Participants are encouraged to dress in festive clothing, and each edition sees new designs that compete for the best costume award, adding a cultural flair to the athletic challenge. The supportive atmosphere extends beyond fellow runners.

Iskandarshah expresses deep gratitude for the empathy shown by other participants, many of whom volunteer to run alongside his son when he appears fatigued. The father himself is limited by a previous leg injury, so he often yields the pace to others who are eager to keep Nur Aryan moving. The sense of collective responsibility creates a heart‑warming scene where community members cheer, share water, and encourage the young runner to finish the course.

This spirit of inclusion is reinforced by the medical team that lines the route. Dr. Suffian Sani Sayuti, founder and director of Megaklinik, notes that a squad of seven doctors and twenty‑five medical assistants serve as "Medic On The Run," keeping pace with participants to administer first‑aid whenever needed. Some doctors even carry portable automated external defibrillators, prepared for any emergency that might arise during the night race.

Dr. Sani emphasizes that the presence of healthcare professionals not only safeguards participants but also promotes a culture of wellness, active living, and a stronger, healthier running community. CAMRUN 2026, now in its sixth edition, attracted roughly five thousand runners across three main categories. The event is renowned for its cool mountain climate, challenging elevation gains that total up to 1,600 metres, and its celebration of local customs.

Organisers themed the 2026 race around "Ketupat & Lemang Raya," incorporating interactive cultural activities such as traditional song quizzes, festive pastry identification games, and a ketupat‑weaving contest. According to Azlihana Abdul Rahim, marketing and communications director at BOLT 360 Management, these cultural elements, combined with the demanding terrain, make the race a top choice for both domestic and international athletes seeking a memorable night run during the month of Shawwal.

The integration of sport, health, and heritage showcases how a simple night‑time running event can evolve into a vibrant community festival, fostering inclusion for individuals like Nur Aryan while encouraging a broader population to embrace active lifestyles





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