Fatal Stabbing in Ipoh Triggers Manhunt; Separate Attack Investigation Underway in Setia Alam

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Ipoh, leading police to identify and pursue the 30-year-old suspect. The incident occurred early June 10 at Jalan Trans Perak. The suspect fled in a black Proton Wira. Police are seeking public assistance while also tracking a separate suspect in a Setia Alam attack and molestation case.

Ipoh , Malaysia witnessed a fatal stabbing incident early on Wednesday morning, June 10, at KM12 along Jalan Trans Perak . According to Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Hafezul Helmi Hamzah, authorities were alerted to the scene at approximately 5:49 a.m. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, a 29-year-old local man, sustained fatal stab wounds during a physical altercation with a 30-year-old suspect who has since been identified.

The victim was transported to a nearby clinic but was pronounced dead by a medical officer shortly thereafter. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene in a black Proton Wira with registration number WGX 3707. The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Farizzal Fazly Mohd Zulkifly, whose last known address is in Kampung Guntur Tengkek, Batu Kikir, Negeri Sembilan.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing leads and urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident or the suspect's whereabouts. Contact details for investigating officers ASP S Murugan and Inspector Muhammad Aminuddin Haiqal Mohamed Masnani have been provided, along with the option to report to any nearby police station. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In a separate but concurrently reported development, police are also tracking down a different suspect involved in an attack and molestation case in Setia Alam. This additional pursuit underscores a broader police effort to apprehend individuals involved in violent crimes across the region. While details of the Setia Alam case were mentioned in the original source alongside the Ipoh stabbing, the two incidents involve different suspects and locations.

The simultaneous manhunts highlight concerns about public safety and the challenges law enforcement faces in rapidly locating suspects. Authorities have not indicated any direct connection between the two cases, but the concurrent nature of these appeals for public assistance suggests an intensified phase of criminal investigations in the area. The public is encouraged to cooperate with police by providing any relevant information while exercising caution. Both investigations are ongoing, and police have assured that all tips will be handled confidentially.

The emphasis on community assistance reflects a standard policing strategy in Malaysia, where public collaboration is often essential for solving crimes. The use of specific vehicle details and suspect identification in the Ipoh case demonstrates a focused investigative approach. For the Setia Alam matter, further specifics were not elaborated in the provided text. These incidents serve as reminders of the importance of vigilance and the role of civic duty in supporting law enforcement operations. Updates on both cases are expected as investigations progress





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Stabbing Murder Investigation Manhunt Ipoh Perak Setia Alam Assault Public Safety

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