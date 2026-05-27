Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of Senior Police Officer and Wife in Pekan

A senior police officer and his wife died, and their four children were injured in a head-on collision between a Proton Wira and a Honda City on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat. The accident occurred around 3 AM near Paloh Hinai. The driver of the Proton Wira lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, leading to the fatal crash.

A tragic road accident in the early hours of today has claimed the lives of a senior police officer attached to the Kuantan District Police Headquarters and his wife, leaving their four children injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 AM on Kilometer 76 of the Kuantan-Segamat trunk road near Paloh Hinai, Pekan district. The deceased were identified as Syah Lokman Ludza Ramli, 50, a senior police officer, and his wife Nurulfiza Ardiana Amba, 46. They were traveling in a Proton Wira heading from Kuantan towards Jempol, Negeri Sembilan. Their four children, aged between 10 and 18, sustained various injuries.

The eldest, Muhammad Adib, 18, suffered waist and jaw injuries; Nur Arissa Safiya, 15, sustained minor injuries; Muhammad Aqil, 13, also suffered minor injuries; and the youngest, Muhammad Akif, 10, suffered a fractured left leg. All four children were rushed to Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin for treatment. The other vehicle involved was a Honda City driven by Muhammad Syafiq Ali Ahmad, 26, who sustained minor injuries.

His passenger, Nur Aqilah Musa, 26, who is 22 weeks pregnant, was also injured and treated at the same hospital. According to Pekan Police Chief Superintendent Mohd. Zaidi Mat Zin, preliminary investigations indicate that the Honda City was traveling from Gelang Patah, Johor heading towards Terengganu, while the Proton Wira was coming from the opposite direction.

Upon reaching the accident site, as the Honda City was moving straight, the Proton Wira suddenly lost control and swerved into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact was severe, causing the driver and his wife to die instantly at the scene. The other occupants were extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and bystanders before being taken to the hospital. Superintendent Mohd.

Zaidi stated that initial findings point to negligence on the part of the Proton Wira driver for entering the opposite lane. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. He urged witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, especially among the police force.

Colleagues described Syah Lokman as a dedicated officer with years of service. The family's ordeal has highlighted the dangers of driving on rural highways, especially during early morning hours when visibility is low. Traffic authorities have reminded motorists to adhere to speed limits and avoid overtaking in hazardous conditions. This accident adds to the growing number of road fatalities in Pahang state this year.

According to statistics, the Kuantan-Segamat road is known for its sharp bends and high accident rate. Local residents have called for improvements such as better lighting and warning signs.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the area are bracing for an increase in trauma cases during the holiday season. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Muadzam Shah Hospital for post-mortem. Family members have been notified and are making funeral arrangements. The children, although injured, are reported to be in stable condition.

The pregnant passenger, Nur Aqilah, is also in stable condition and the fetus is unharmed, according to medical staff. Police continue to investigate the precise cause of the loss of control, including whether fatigue, mechanical failure, or road conditions played a role. They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the nearest police station. The case serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety





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Road Accident Fatal Crash Police Officer Family Tragedy Pekan

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