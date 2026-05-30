Fatal Blaze Engulfs Former Odeon Cinema in George Town, One Dead

A fire at the former Odeon cinema on Jalan Penang claimed one life, prompting swift action by Penang officials and firefighters while investigations into the cause continue.

A tragic fire broke out Saturday night at the former Odeon cinema on Jalan Penang in George Town, resulting in a confirmed death. The blaze was first reported at approximately 20:50, and the fire soon engulfed the interior of the historic building , which had been repurposed as an entertainment venue after the original cinema ceased operations more than ten years ago.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert, accompanied by Tanjong constituency Member of Parliament Lim Hui Ying. Both officials inspected the location while emergency crews worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures, including properties along Jalan Sri Bahari.

According to statements released by the Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters responded quickly and were able to bring the fire under control within a couple of hours, but not before the structure suffered extensive damage. The department confirmed that one fatality had been recorded, although it did not disclose the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading to the loss of life.

Chow emphasized that the premises were not in operation at the time of the incident, which may have reduced the potential number of casualties. He also thanked the fire brigade and all emergency personnel for their professionalism, speed, and dedication in protecting nearby residents and preserving surrounding property. The Odeon building, a landmark of George Town's cultural heritage, was originally known for screening both Western and Asian films for decades before closing its doors as a cinema.

In the years following its shutdown, the structure changed ownership several times and eventually became an entertainment hub, still displaying the iconic Odeon signage on its façade. The fire has reignited public interest in the fate of the historic site, with many locals expressing sadness over the loss of a cherished landmark and concern about the safety of similar older buildings.

Investigators from the Fire and Rescue Department will conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the blaze and assess the full extent of the damage. The investigation's findings will be made public once the analysis is complete, and officials have indicated that any overlooked safety violations will be addressed according to the law.

The incident also comes at a time when other legal matters are unfolding in the region, including an anticipated defamation lawsuit that is scheduled to be filed on June 3 by a party named Azam against an individual named Tei, highlighting the broader context of tension and litigation in the local community. The fire at the former Odeon cinema therefore stands as both a humanitarian tragedy and a reminder of the importance of preserving and securing historic urban spaces





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George Town Fire Odeon Cinema Penang Chief Minister Fire Investigation Historic Building

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