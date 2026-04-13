FashionValet Founder's CBT Trial Postponed to July

The trial of FashionValet founder Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband, Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, for criminal breach of trust involving RM8 million in investment funds has been postponed to July. The postponement was granted to allow the defense more time to prepare their statements. New hearing dates have been scheduled. The couple is also allowed temporary release of their passports to perform the Haj pilgrimage.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The trial of FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FashionValet) founder Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband, Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar, on charges of criminal breach of trust ( CBT ) involving RM8 million in investment funds has been postponed until July.

The postponement was granted by Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad in response to an application by the couple’s counsel, Shaarvin Raaj. The defense requested to vacate the previously scheduled trial dates of April 14 to 17, May 18 to 22, and June 8 to 12, 2026, as they required additional time to prepare their defense statements.

The court has now set new hearing dates for July 20 and 24, August 17 and 18, October 16 and 23, November 3, 20 and 30, December 17 and 18 of this year, along with January 15, 28, and 29 of the following year. This rescheduling provides the defense with the necessary time to thoroughly review and finalize their case. It’s a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings against the high-profile individuals.

The legal team representing the couple aims to diligently prepare their case, ensuring a comprehensive defense against the charges brought forth. The extended timeline allows for a more detailed examination of evidence and witnesses, ultimately contributing to a more just and thorough legal process. Shaarvin Raaj informed the court that the defense needed to submit relevant case documents to auditors. This process is expected to take approximately six weeks before the defense can finalize and submit its statement to the prosecution.

This step is crucial for the defense's preparation, as it involves a detailed examination of financial records and transactions related to the alleged CBT. The involvement of auditors ensures an independent and professional assessment of the financial aspects of the case. Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Noorsyazwani Mohamad Sobry, with the assistance of DPP Elyza Amira Habeeb Rahman, did not object to the postponement, indicating a degree of understanding regarding the complexity of the case.

In a separate development during the proceedings, the court also granted the couple’s request for temporary release of their passports. This allows them to fulfill their religious obligations by performing the Haj pilgrimage. The court further ordered that the passports be returned by June 18, ensuring they remain available for the legal proceedings after the pilgrimage.

This decision reflects the court's consideration of the individuals’ religious commitments while maintaining the integrity of the legal process. The court's handling of the case demonstrates a balance between procedural requirements and respect for personal and religious observances. The charges against Vivy Sofinas Yusof, 38, and Fadzarudin, 37, stem from incidents on December 5, 2024, when they pleaded not guilty to CBT charges.

The core of the case involves allegations of unauthorized transactions of funds originating from Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad, totaling RM8 million. As directors of FashionValet Sdn Bhd, they are accused of committing CBT by allegedly authorizing a payment of RM8 million from FashionValet's corporate bank account to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd without the required approval from the company’s Board of Directors.

The alleged offense occurred on August 21, 2018, at the Public Bank Berhad branch in Bukit Damansara. The couple faces charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in jail, whipping, and a possible fine upon conviction. Additionally, they have pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of dishonest misappropriation of property belonging to FashionValet, specifically, the Khazanah and PNB investment funds amounting to RM8 million, at the same location and date.

The alternative charge, under Section 403 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of not less than six months and a maximum of five years, along with whipping and a fine upon conviction. The legal proceedings highlight the significance of corporate governance and the proper handling of investment funds, while underscoring the legal consequences of alleged financial misconduct. The case continues to attract public attention given the prominence of the individuals involved and the substantial financial sums in question.





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Fashionvalet Vivy Yusof CBT Trial Postponement Legal Proceedings

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