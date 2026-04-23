Farah Ahmad Rejects ‘Retis’ Label, Defends Dignity of Actors

Veteran actress Farah Ahmad speaks out against the derogatory term ‘retis’ used to describe artists, emphasizing the hard work and dedication required in the entertainment industry. She shares a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal process to dispel misconceptions about the profession.

PETALING JAYA: Veteran actress Farah Ahmad has voiced her strong disagreement with the recent trend of labeling artists as ‘retis’, a term she finds both nonexistent and disrespectful.

With nearly three decades in the Malaysian entertainment industry, Farah believes the term is not only absent from standard vocabulary but also serves as a dismissive and belittling label for those dedicated to the craft of acting and celebrity. She expressed her views on Instagram, stating her personal disapproval of the term and emphasizing the established classifications of ‘artist’ and ‘celebrity’. Farah urged against the broad and indiscriminate application of this newly coined, and in her opinion, derogatory title.

Farah further clarified that while the label doesn’t personally affect her due to her long-standing experience navigating the ups and downs of a career in the performing arts, she acknowledges the existence of individuals who may possess intelligence without wisdom, or cunning without foresight. She views the term ‘retis’ as inconsequential, failing to cause any distress.

She elaborated on the varying degrees of public recognition an actor might achieve, suggesting that becoming simply an actor doesn’t necessarily equate to being a ‘retis’, but an actor who also achieves celebrity status has a higher likelihood of being perceived as such. The combination of acting, celebrity, and influencer status, she believes, further increases the possibility.

Farah’s statement is a direct response to a growing online trend where the term is used, often with a mocking tone, to diminish the work and dedication of those in the entertainment industry. She is not alone in her criticism, with other industry figures also speaking out against the use of the term.

To illustrate the dedication and hard work involved in acting, Farah shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the rehearsal process for a recent project alongside fellow actor Hushairi Husain. This glimpse into the preparation process aimed to dispel the misconception that being an artist is an easy profession. She described the rigorous practice required to master lengthy dialogues, comparing it to reciting a novel, and acknowledging the challenges that come with age.

Farah highlighted the importance of rehearsals not just for memorizing lines, but for perfecting intonation, momentum, and energy, as well as for collaborative discussions about the script and emotional portrayal. She emphasized the extensive understanding required to effectively convey a character and story to the audience. Farah concluded her post with a firm reiteration: ‘We are actors, not retis.

’ This sentiment echoes a recent rebuke from actress and director Ellie Suriaty, who also condemned the use of the term as a means of insulting and ridiculing the profession. The ongoing discussion underscores a growing concern within the Malaysian entertainment industry regarding respect for the arts and the individuals who contribute to it. Farah’s message is a call for a more thoughtful and appreciative understanding of the work that goes into creating entertainment





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