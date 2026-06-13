Family Ties in Malaysia Attract Illegal Migrants, Including Rohingya, to Enter the Country

Family ties in Malaysia have been identified as a key factor attracting illegal migrants, including Rohingya as well as Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals, to enter the country through the Malaysia-Thailand border. Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said many viewed Malaysia as their final destination rather than Thailand because they had family members or relatives here who could provide support upon arrival.

KOTA BHARU: Family ties in Malaysia have been identified as a key factor attracting illegal migrants, including Rohingya as well as Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals, to enter the country through the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said many viewed Malaysia as their final destination rather than Thailand because they had family members or relatives here who could provide support upon arrival. He said the factor was particularly significant among the Rohingya community, many of whom were willing to take great risks to enter the country illegally. Illegal entries through the Malaysia-Thailand border remained an almost daily challenge for enforcement authorities.

As such, he has directed all district police headquarters (IPDs) in Kelantan to intensify operations against illegal migrants and not rely solely on the General Operations Force (GOF). Based on police observations, most migrants use Thailand as a transit point before continuing their journey to Malaysia. Thai authorities generally do not face issues involving large numbers of migrants as long as they do not remain in the country for extended periods.

The presence of Rohingya communities in Kelantan has been identified in several locations, including Tanah Merah. Although migrant-related matters generally fall under the jurisdiction of the immigration department, police continue to play a role in maintaining security and monitoring foreign communities in the state. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reminded Rohingya refugees in the country to comply with local laws and regulations or face stern action





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Illegal Migrants Rohingya Bangladeshi Myanmar Malaysia-Thailand Border Family Ties Final Destination Support System Illegal Entries Operations Against Illegal Migrants Monitoring Foreign Communities Anwar Ibrahim Rohingya Refugees

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