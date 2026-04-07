Family Seeks Answers After Trainee Teacher Drowns in Kayaking Tragedy

The family of a trainee teacher who drowned while kayaking in Kedah is calling for a full and transparent investigation into the incident, hoping to prevent similar tragedies from happening again. They are urging a review of the safety protocols and the outdoor programs syllabus.

ALOR SETAR: The family of Joey Ling Lin Siang, a trainee teacher from the Perlis Campus of the Institute of Teacher Education ( IPG ), who tragically lost her life while kayaking at Pantai Merdeka near Sungai Petani on Saturday, April 4th, has voiced their profound grief and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kee Ching Ching, 46, the aunt of the deceased, articulated the family's deep sorrow and expressed their hope that such a devastating event will never be repeated. She emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and transparent report from the relevant authorities, specifically focusing on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing kayaking activities in the area. The family's primary concern lies in ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals participating in outdoor recreational activities, and they are seeking clarity on the suitability of the location for kayaking and the adherence to established safety protocols. They further urged the Ministry of Education to conduct a thorough review of the syllabus, especially the outdoor programs, and their impact on students' safety.\The heartbreaking incident unfolded on April 4th, when Joey Ling Lin Siang, a 20-year-old student pursuing her Bachelor of Teaching (PISMP) in Physical Education, and her classmate, 21-year-old Christopher Ling Jia Siang from Kuching, were found drowned while kayaking at Pantai Merdeka around 7:30 pm. The news of the tragedy sent shockwaves through the IPG community and beyond. The families of the victims are from different places, which makes the heartbreak more acute, with Joey coming from Sibu. The bodies of the students were flown back to Sarawak from Penang International Airport on Tuesday morning, allowing them to finally go home to mourn. Prior to their departure, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek personally met with the grieving families at the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah late Monday night, offering her condolences and paying her respects. The presence of Education Minister demonstrated the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to supporting the affected families and addressing the concerns raised by the incident. The atmosphere at the Forensic Department was overwhelmingly somber as over 100 grief-stricken fellow trainees from the IPG Perlis Campus gathered to offer their support and share in the collective mourning. The profound sadness witnessed reflected the close-knit community of the IPG and the impact of the loss on their friends and colleagues.\Following the tragedy, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) revealed that they were not informed of the kayaking activity that took place at Pantai Merdeka. This lack of notification raises serious questions about the oversight and coordination of recreational activities in the area. This revelation highlights the critical need for a complete review of safety procedures and communication protocols within the educational institutions and the local authorities overseeing such activities. The family's call for a full and transparent investigation is a testament to their unwavering determination to understand the truth behind the tragedy and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Their goal is to safeguard the well-being of other students, highlighting the importance of thorough safety assessments, appropriate supervision, and clear communication channels between all the parties involved. In the wake of this sorrowful event, the entire community, from the victims' families, the students, the IPG authorities, and the government, are united in their mourning and their commitment to finding answers and implementing necessary changes. This event underscores the need for constant evaluation, adaptation, and unwavering safety measures during outdoor programs for students, and it serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of valuing human life and maintaining safety standards in all circumstances





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Kayaking Drowning Pantai Merdeka IPG Safety

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