Family of Six Dies in Road Accident in Sungai Petani, Kedah

A family of six died in a road accident in Sungai Petani, Kedah yesterday, 7 May, while out on a drive in a newly collected car. The family was reportedly on their way to Merbok to visit the grave of Ahmad Syafiq's late father.

A family of six died in a road accident in Sungai Petani , Kedah yesterday, 7 May, while out on a drive in a newly collected car.

Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, a 29-year-old policeman, had just collected his newly purchased Proton X50 sport utility vehicle (SUV) from a sales centre in Penang at 11am. To celebrate the occasion, he took his family on a drive at 3.50pm. The family was reportedly on their way to Merbok to visit the grave of Ahmad Syafiq's late father. Before they could reach their destination, the SUV collided with a lorry carrying soil along Jalan Pinang Tunggal.

Ahmad Syafiq's younger brother, Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21, and his 3-year-old child, Aulia Sofea, were seriously injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. Ahmad Syafiq was a policeman attached to the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters in Penang. He urged the public not to spread rumours or fake news, particularly those involving race, noting that both the victims and the lorry driver were of the same ethnicity, reported Adzli.

The lorry driver tested negative for drugs in a urine screening. He was reportedly driving within the 60km/h speed limit before the crash and holds a valid driving licence. Ahmad Syafiq's sister, Atikah Ahmad Syukri, was devastated when she received news that her family had been involved in the fatal accident. She said her 7-year-old son, Iskandar Affan, who was one of the crash victims, was excited to join his uncle on the outing in the newly purchased car.

She added that she shared a close relationship with both her brothers and described Ahmad Syafiq as the pillar of the family after their father's passing three years ago. Meanwhile, Iskandar Affan's aunt, Nor Zamilah Ghazali, said the family was initially informed only of their mother's death. The family was very close and always did activities together.

If one of them was short of money, the other siblings would step in to help because that was what their late father taught them





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Road Accident Sungai Petani Kedah Family Proton X50

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