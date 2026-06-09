Family of Four Escapes Unharmed After Fire Breaks Out at Their Home in Penang

A family of four escaped unharmed after a fire broke out at their double-storey terrace house in Taman Bukit Minyak, Penang, on Tuesday. The fire was brought under control at 8.06am and extinguished about 30 minutes later.

A family of four escaped unharmed after a fire broke out at their double-storey terrace house in Taman Bukit Minyak, Penang , on Tuesday. The fire, which occurred at 7.43am, was brought under control at 8.06am and extinguished about 30 minutes later.

The occupants, who were upstairs, climbed onto the roof of a neighbouring house while waiting for firefighters to arrive. They were rescued by firefighters and did not suffer any injuries. The ground floor sustained about 30% damage, while a car and a motorcycle in the garage were damaged. The cause of the fire and the total losses sustained are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm warning has been issued for 10 states and Putrajaya until 6pm. A consumer group has also urged stronger safeguards for local businesses





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Fire Penang Family Escape Unharmed

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