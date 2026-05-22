Family in Pahang captures national attention, receives electricity through viral encounter with Sultan's convoy

A family in Pahang faced a 13-year struggle with their home's electricity supply despite numerous applications. A viral video of them halting the Sultan's convoy sparked interest and immediate attention. The Sultan of Pahang quickly responded, allowing TNB to approve the application and start pole installation works. The family expressed gratitude and urged the public not to blame anyone involved.

A family in Pahang sought help from the Sultan of Pahang after struggling with their home's electricity supply for 13 years, following numerous unanswered applications.

A viral video of them confronting the royal convoy went viral on TikTok. Following a brief interaction and immediate attention from the Sultan, TNB approved the application and commenced pole installation works. The family expressed gratitude and emphasized not blaming anyone involved. The Sultan issued a decree to address the situation.

Without additional information, it is unclear how the family successfully engaged with authorities and TNB, as the story lacks context. However, the happy ending suggests that their persistence and direct approach may have been the key factors in resolving the issue





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