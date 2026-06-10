Family fears 18-year-old Johor Bahru girl may have been taken by boyfriend or trafficked after vanishing for two weeks

An 18-year-old girl from Johor Bahru who recently received her SPM results has been missing since 26 May. Her family suspects she left with her boyfriend and fears she may be vulnerable to exploitation. A press conference by Gerakan vice-president Koo Shiaw Lee urged police investigation and public help.

An 18-year-old girl from Johor Bahru has been missing for two weeks, with her family fearing she may have been taken away by her boyfriend or lured into criminal activities.

The teenager, identified as Tan, received her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results and was actively looking for work. She was last seen at her family home on the morning of 26 May before allegedly leaving without informing her relatives. According to her mother, Lim, Tan is the youngest daughter and was previously a quiet girl with few friends.

However, she became increasingly withdrawn whenever family members asked about the man she was reportedly dating. A neighbor later reported seeing the teenager leaving home at night with a man, which raised further alarm. The family discovered that Tan had previously left home with her boyfriend in December 2024. Following a police report lodged at that time, she returned home the same day.

But the mother said she found her daughter's room empty on the morning of 26 May, and believed Tan had quietly left the house while the rest of the family was asleep. Lim added that even Tan's friends were initially unaware of her whereabouts. Despite numerous attempts to reach her through mutual contacts, there has been no response from the missing teenager.

The family is particularly worried because they previously discovered chat messages showing that Tan had been in contact with individuals who may have influenced her to engage in risky behavior. The matter only came to light after Lim checked her daughter's phone conversations.

Meanwhile, Gerakan vice-president Koo Shiaw Lee, who was present at a press conference regarding the case, expressed grave concern that the teenager could be vulnerable to exploitation or human trafficking. Koo said he would assist the family in writing to Johor police to urge further investigation into the disappearance.

He also appealed directly to Tan to contact her family if she sees the news reports, stating that her loved ones are deeply worried about her well-being and are willing to discuss any issues she may be facing. Members of the public with information regarding Tan's whereabouts are urged to contact the authorities or reach out to Koo at the provided hotline number.

The family remains hopeful that Tan will return safely, but they fear the worst given the prolonged silence and the secretive nature of her departure. The case highlights the growing concern over missing teenagers in Malaysia, especially those who may be influenced by online contacts or romantic partners. Authorities are continuing their search efforts, but so far no significant leads have emerged.

The mother implored anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that every detail could help bring her daughter home. The community has also rallied support, sharing the missing person alert on social media platforms. The family has set up a dedicated Facebook page to coordinate search efforts and disseminate updates. They are also working with local NGOs that specialize in locating missing persons.

The emotional toll on the family has been immense, with Lim unable to sleep or eat properly since her daughter disappeared. She recalled that Tan had been excited about her SPM results and was eager to start a job to contribute to the household. This sudden disappearance has shattered their hopes and left them in a state of constant anxiety.

The police have classified the case as a missing person investigation, and they are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity of the family home. They have also interviewed neighbors and friends, but no definitive evidence has been found. The boyfriend, who is also believed to be a local resident, has not been located for questioning. The family fears that Tan may have been coerced into leaving or that she is being held against her will.

Koo Shiaw Lee has urged the authorities to treat the case with utmost urgency, given the risk of trafficking and exploitation. He also called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of youth vulnerability in the digital age, where young people can be easily manipulated through social media and messaging apps. As the search continues, the family holds onto hope that Tan will return home safely.

They are grateful for the support they have received and urge everyone to spread the word. If you see Tan or have any information, please contact the police or the hotline provided. Your help could bring a missing child home





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