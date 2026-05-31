Family Desperate as 16-Year-Old Girl Missing Since May 14 in Jerantut

The family of missing teenager Ainul Maisarah Abu Bakar remains in anguish as search efforts have failed to locate her. The mother appeals for public help and police investigate.

The small town of Jerantut is gripped by worry as the search for a missing teenager enters its third week with no breakthrough. Ainul Maisarah Abu Bakar, a 16-year-old student at a local secondary school, was last seen on May 14 when she left her home in the morning to attend classes.

Since then, her family has been frantically searching for her, but all leads have turned into dead ends. Her mother, Miss Romoh Chehmae, 37, expressed her despair and frustration, noting that her daughter has cut off all communication with the family.

'We have tried calling her repeatedly, but her phone is switched off, and we believe she has blocked all of our numbers,' she said in a trembling voice. The family had received a tip that Ainul might be staying with a female acquaintance in her 30s in Kampung Orang Asli Pasu, Kuala Krau. A search party including family members, neighbors, and volunteers went to the remote village but found no trace of the girl.

The woman's house was locked, and the neighbors said they had not seen her for days, adding to the mystery. Miss Romoh revealed that her daughter had met this woman about a month ago and had quickly become very close.

'She would come to our house often and take Ainul out for hours. I didn't think much of it because she seemed friendly and trustworthy, but now I regret not asking more questions,' she sobbed. The mother described Ainul as a normal teenager who enjoyed school and had a small circle of friends. On the morning of May 14, she left for school in her uniform, carrying her bag, and waved goodbye as usual.

There was no indication that she would not return. Her father, Abu Bakar, a laborer, was at work at the time. When she failed to come home after school, the family grew worried and eventually reported her missing to the police. The school confirmed that she attended classes that day but left at the usual dismissal time.

Since then, her phone has been unreachable. The family has since learned that the older woman had been introduced to Ainul by a classmate, but that classmate has also been uncooperative with the investigation. The police have classified the case as a missing person investigation and are actively following up on several leads, including the identity of the older woman. A police spokesperson said they are conducting searches in surrounding areas and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The family has distributed hundreds of posters with Ainul's photo across Jerantut and neighboring districts, appealing for help. Ainul is described as having long black hair, a fair complexion, medium build, and was last seen wearing the school uniform of a white shirt and green skirt. As days pass with no news, the family's hope is fading, but they refuse to give up.

'We just want her to come home safely. If anyone knows where she is, please contact the nearest police station,' her mother pleaded. The community has rallied behind the family, organizing search parties, sharing posts on social media, and offering emotional support. Friends of Ainul are in shock, describing her as a cheerful and quiet girl who did not show any signs of distress or plans to run away.

The case has sparked discussions about the risks of teenagers befriending older strangers and the need for parental vigilance. The school has also offered counseling to students affected by the disappearance. Local authorities have urged anyone with sightings of either Ainul or the older woman to report immediately. The investigation continues as the family clings to hope that their daughter will be found alive and well





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Missing Person Teenager Jerantut Ainul Maisarah Police Appeal

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