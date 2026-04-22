Family Betrayal in Sarawak: Woman Assaulted by Husband as Children Allegedly Join the Abuse

A woman in Bintulu, Sarawak, suffered a brutal domestic assault by her husband, with reports indicating that their two children participated in verbal abuse against her during the incident.

A deeply distressing case of domestic violence has emerged from Bintulu , Sarawak , shedding light on the fragile nature of family dynamics and the severe consequences of substance abuse. According to local reports, a woman was subjected to a brutal physical and verbal assault by her husband within the confines of their family home in Tanjung Kidurong. The incident, which took place on the morning of Monday, April 19, highlights a harrowing breakdown of domestic harmony.

The victim reported that her husband had been consuming alcohol, which led to a complete loss of emotional control and culminated in him launching a physical attack against her. The terror of the situation was amplified when the victim realized that her own children failed to provide any form of support or protection during the ordeal. Even more heartbreaking is the revelation that the two children reportedly aligned themselves with their father during the attack. Rather than intervening to stop the violence or seeking assistance, they allegedly joined in by hurling verbal abuse at their mother. This psychological trauma, added to the physical injuries sustained, has left the victim in a state of profound distress. Domestic abuse experts often note that witnessing violence or being conditioned to participate in it can have long-lasting effects on the mental health and development of children. The betrayal felt by the mother, having her own offspring turn against her during a moment of extreme vulnerability, adds a tragic layer to an already reprehensible crime. The incident serves as a grim reminder of how alcohol-fueled aggression can dismantle the safety and sanctity of a household. Upon escaping the dangerous environment, the victim took immediate action by contacting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Responding with urgency, the police launched a swift investigation into the events that transpired at the residence. A special criminal investigation unit was mobilized, leading to a successful operation that resulted in the arrest of three individuals. The suspects include one adult male and two female youths, ranging in age from 14 to 46. These individuals are currently being held in custody as authorities work to piece together the exact sequence of events and motives behind the assault. While the investigation remains ongoing, the community remains in shock over the details of the case. The police are expected to provide further clarity as they finalize their reports, emphasizing that domestic violence is a serious crime that will be met with the full force of the law in Malaysia. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any instances of domestic abuse to the relevant authorities immediately





WORLDOFBUZZ / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Domestic Violence Bintulu PDRM Sarawak Family Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Firefighters rescue woman stranded on sandbar at Balok BeachJEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »

New research vessel boosts Sarawak’s marine conservation effortsSarawak has launched its first marine research vessel under the Coral Reef and Reef Ball for Ecosystem Enhancement and Stewardship (CoreefS) project to advance

Read more »

Man who went viral for peeping on woman at Sentul LRT toilet fined RM3,500KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A food shop assistant who went viral after peeping on a woman while she was in a toilet cubicle at the Sentul LRT station was fined RM3,500 by the...

Read more »

Sarawak workers get two replacement public holidays on June 3-4JEDDAH: Johor Darul Ta'zim's (JDT) hopes of becoming the first Malaysian club to reach the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite semi-finals were dashed after a narrow 1-2 defeat to defending champions Al-Ahli on Friday (April 17).

Read more »

PKR veep rejects claim only GPS understands Sarawak’s cultureRoland Engan says national parties in Sarawak are led by Sarawakians.

Read more »

Sarawak Water: Viral message of Sungai Liku reservoir drying up, water rationing is fakeMIRI, April 21 — Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd has dismissed a viral message circulating on social media and WhatsApp claiming the Sungai Liku reservoir is drying up due to hot weather...

Read more »