Families Claim Bodies of Drowning IPG Students for Sarawak Repatriation

The families of two IPG Campus Perlis students who drowned while kayaking have claimed their bodies from the Forensic Department in Alor Setar. The bodies will be transported to Sarawak. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek paid her respects, and over 100 students gathered to mourn their friends.

The bodies of two Institut Pendidikan Guru ( IPG ) Campus Perlis students, Joey Ling Lin Siang, 20, and Christopher Ling Jia Siang, 21, who tragically drowned while kayaking, were claimed by their families for repatriation to Sarawak . The families collected the bodies from the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar at approximately 11:15 PM last night. The bodies were subsequently transported to the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) for their onward journey.

The flight carrying Joey Ling's remains is scheduled to depart around 6 AM, heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before a connecting flight to Sibu, slated for 3:30 PM. Christopher Ling's body will be flown directly to Kuching International Airport, also around 6 AM, for further arrangements. This heartbreaking incident has deeply impacted the IPG community, highlighting the sudden loss of promising young lives. \Earlier in the day, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek paid her respects at the HSB Forensic Department, offering condolences and meeting with the grieving families of the deceased students. Her presence underscored the government's support and sympathy during this difficult time. Over a hundred students from IPG Campus Perlis gathered at the Forensic Department to pay their final respects to their two friends. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow, with many students visibly distraught and weeping as they watched the bodies of Christopher Ling and Joey Ling being placed into a hearse, escorted by police. This outpouring of grief reflects the close-knit community within the IPG and the profound impact of this tragedy. The sight of the hearse leaving the hospital, carrying the remains of these young individuals, served as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the immense pain experienced by those left behind. The community is now focused on supporting the families and remembering the lives of the two students, celebrating the memories and contributions they made during their time at IPG. The incident has also prompted discussions about safety measures and risk assessment during recreational activities organized by educational institutions, ensuring the prevention of such incidents in the future. \ The kayaking excursion, which turned into a tragedy, had been undertaken by a group of IPG students. The initial report, based on prior media coverage, indicated that the students were involved in a kayaking activity at Pantai Merdeka, Sungai Petani. It was during this activity that the two students were tragically discovered to have drowned, leading to the heartbreaking turn of events. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the deaths and to ascertain if any safety protocols were not followed. The focus will be on ensuring accountability and implementing necessary changes to prevent similar incidents in the future. The community is still reeling from the shock, and the memories of the two students, now gone too soon, will be treasured by all those who knew them. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent dangers associated with water activities and the need for vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines. Further details regarding the investigation and the specific events that transpired during the kayaking trip are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The entire situation casts a long shadow over the IPG campus, with the immediate focus being on facilitating the repatriation of the bodies and providing support to the families and the students. The tragic event underscores the profound impact that such sudden and unexpected losses can have on individuals, families, and the wider community





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IPG Drowning Kayak Sarawak Education Minister Pantai Merdeka

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Education Ministry probing SOP compliance after two IPG students drown in KedahApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Bodies of Two IPG Students Involved in Kayaking Tragedy at Pantai Merdeka Held at HSBThe bodies of two IPG students who drowned during a kayaking activity at Pantai Merdeka are at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) pending the arrival of their families from Sarawak. Autopsies will be performed after identification by family members. The victims are Joey Ling Lin Siang, 20, and Christopher Ling Jia Siang, 21. IPG officials are present at the hospital.

Read more »

Education Ministry Monitors Malaysian Students Abroad, Investigates Drowning of IPG StudentsThe Education Ministry is closely monitoring Malaysian students in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict. Additionally, the ministry is managing the repatriation of two IPG students' bodies to Sarawak after they drowned while kayaking in Kedah. Investigations are underway regarding the incident and support services will be provided to affected students.

Read more »

MOE Offers Support After IPG Students Drown in Kayaking IncidentThe Ministry of Education is providing assistance to the families of two IPG students who drowned in a kayaking accident in Kedah. Psychosocial support is also being offered while investigations are ongoing, including a review of SOPs for outdoor activities.

Read more »

Education Ministry Probes SOP Compliance After IPG Student DrowningThe Education Ministry is launching an internal investigation into the drowning of two Teacher Training Institute students in Kedah, focusing on claims that the families were not immediately informed. All extreme and water activities at institute campuses have been temporarily halted.

Read more »

KPM Halts Water and Extreme Activities at IPG Campuses Following Drowning IncidentThe Ministry of Education (KPM) has ordered all Teacher Education Institute (IPG) campuses nationwide to cease water and extreme activities following the drowning of two students during a kayaking activity in Kedah. Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh stated the directive from the Director General of Education Malaysia is a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, effective immediately until further notice. KPM is also cooperating with police investigations and has initiated an internal inquiry.

Read more »