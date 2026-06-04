FAMA Assures Sufficient Basic Food Supply Amid Expected Price Hikes

FAMA guarantees adequate basic food supply nationwide despite anticipated price increases, with no reported shortages so far. The Jualan Agro Madani program has seen strong response, with nearly 1,000 sales series held in two months.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority ( FAMA ) has assured that the supply of basic food items across the country remains sufficient, despite expectations of price increases for certain food products starting this month.

FAMA Director-General Abdul Rashid Bahri stated that the agency has not received any reports of shortages of basic necessities such as eggs and chicken in any state, including Penang. He emphasized that FAMA is ready to assist any locality facing supply issues to ensure adequate availability, and so far, no serious reports of food supply shortages have been received.

The assurance comes amid concerns over rising food prices, which have been attributed to various factors including global market trends and domestic production challenges. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any disruption to the food supply chain. Abdul Rashid made these remarks after attending the opening ceremony of a new Kopiesatu outlet at Trend Mart & Cafe, officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in George Town today.

The event highlighted the ongoing collaboration between government agencies and private enterprises to promote local businesses and ensure food security. The new outlet is expected to contribute to the local economy by providing affordable food options to consumers.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the Jualan Agro Madani program, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), has received an overwhelming response from the public. This program aims to help citizens access essential goods at prices 10 to 30 percent lower than market rates. For this year, FAMA has targeted 5,000 sales series nationwide involving FAMA, the Farmers Organization Authority (LPP), and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM).

In the first two months of this year alone, nearly 1,000 sales series have been successfully implemented with excellent consumer response. Abdul Rashid added that the Jualan Agro Madani program will continue to play a crucial role in assisting the public, especially those in lower-income brackets, by offering essential items at discounted prices. The program not only helps stabilize prices but also supports local farmers and producers by providing a direct market for their goods.

FAMA remains committed to ensuring that food supply remains stable and affordable for all Malaysians, and will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to address any emerging issues promptly





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FAMA Food Supply Price Hike Jualan Agro Madani Abdul Rashid Bahri

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