FAM's Audit Excuse: Transparency or Bunkum?

Football Association of Malaysia refuses to publish audit report, citing government interference, but critics see it as a shield for mismanagement.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has once again demonstrated its contempt for transparency by refusing to release an audit report , claiming that doing so would constitute government interference in the association.

This justification is as flimsy as a goalkeeper with butterfingers. FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin stated, As far as FAM is concerned, we cannot simply release it because we do not want government interference in the association. We are somewhat different from other associations. That is why I do not want such a situation to occur.

This statement reeks of deflection and obfuscation. In reality, audits are the bedrock of accountability in any organization, especially one that handles public funds and governs a beloved sport. By equating transparency with interference, FAM exposes its own insecurity and fear of scrutiny. The logic is twisted: if publishing a financial report is meddling, then by the same token, referees are intruders, scoreboards are spies, and fans should watch matches blindfolded.

It is a defense mechanism that would make even the weakest backline look robust. The dribbling of responsibility by FAM is as poor as its passing on the pitch. The association has been criticized for years for its opaque operations, lack of accountability, and failure to develop the sport. Malaysian football has languished in the doldrums, with the national team ranking slipping and grassroots development stagnant.

Yet, instead of embracing openness to rebuild trust, FAM clings to a playbook written in bunkum. The audit report, which likely contains damning evidence of mismanagement, is being withheld to protect vested interests. In a world where top football bodies like UEFA and FIFA mandate transparent financial reporting, FAM's stance is anachronistic. It conveniently forgets that government funding sustains its activities, and with that comes a duty to be answerable to stakeholders-fans, sponsors, and the public.

The refusal to release the audit is not about preserving autonomy; it is about preserving a culture of impunity. This episode is symptomatic of a deeper malaise in Malaysian football governance. When an association claims that oversight equals interference, it confuses supervision with intrusion. Oversight is the referee's whistle of governance-meant to keep play fair, not to dictate tactics.

Without audits, mismanagement festers in the shadows, and corruption becomes the norm. FAM must realize that to restore faith, it must lead by example. Hiding behind the shield of government interference is not a strategy; it is a surrender to mediocrity. The fans deserve better.

They deserve a football association that plays by the rules of transparency, not one that sprints at passing the buck while crawling at passing the ball. The ball is in FAM's court; will they finally play the right game, or continue to kick the can down the road





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Football Association Of Malaysia Audit Report Transparency Government Interference Mismanagement

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