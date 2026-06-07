FAM Refutes Claims of Missing Financial Statements Since 2016

FAM officials clarify that audited financial statements have been consistently presented at congresses, undergoing rigorous audit and approval processes by local and international bodies.

The Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ) has firmly denied allegations that it failed to present its audited financial statements since 2016, stating that such claims are inaccurate and contradict the governance practices upheld by the national football body.

Former FAM Vice President Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail emphasized that FAM's financial reports undergo a stringent review process before being presented to affiliate members. According to Rosmadi, each audited financial statement is first deliberated during the FAM Finance and Management Committee meeting, where it is scrutinized in detail. Following this, it is brought before the Executive Committee (Exco) meeting for approval. Once these steps are completed, the financial report is presented at the FAM Congress for acceptance by affiliate members.

Rosmadi described this as a consistent governance practice that aligns with statutory requirements and the principles of organizational accountability. He asserted that it is completely false to claim that audited financial statements have not been presented since 2016, as FAM maintains a clear system of checks and balances to ensure every financial report receives proper scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Perak Football Association (PAFA) President Datuk Mohd. Azhar Jamaluddin, who also served as a former FAM Vice President, stated that during his tenure in FAM leadership, the audited financial statements have always been a formal agenda item at the FAM Congress. He noted that relevant documents are distributed to affiliate members well before the congress convenes, allowing them to be reviewed, discussed, and accepted according to established procedures. Mohd.

Azhar emphasized that the presentation of audited financial statements is a fundamental governance requirement that FAM consistently prioritizes, especially as a governing body under the purview of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). He further revealed that, in addition to being audited by qualified local auditors, FAM's financial records undergo annual audits by both FIFA and AFC, given that the association receives funding from these international organizations. In light of this, Mohd.

Azhar cautioned that any statements concerning an organization's financial affairs and governance must be based on facts and official records, rather than assumptions or unverified information. He warned that spreading baseless allegations only creates confusion and paints an inaccurate picture of FAM's ongoing efforts to strengthen football governance in the country.

He also expressed confidence that affiliate members who attend the FAM Congress each year understand the process and are aware that audited financial statements are always presented as part of the official congress agenda. The rebuttal comes amidst ongoing discussions about transparency and financial management within Malaysian football. FAM has been working to improve its governance structures, partly in response to pressures from FIFA and AFC to meet international standards.

The association's insistence on a robust auditing process, including both local and international oversight, aims to assure stakeholders of its commitment to accountability. The claims, which originally surfaced in certain media reports, had suggested a lack of financial transparency dating back several years.

However, FAM officials have clarified that all financial documents have been routinely audited and presented. The FAM Congress, which convenes annually, serves as the primary platform for member associations to review and approve financial reports. The process is mandated by FAM's constitution and is subject to external scrutiny by FIFA and AFC auditors.

Additionally, FAM has implemented a series of reforms over the past decade to enhance its financial governance, including the adoption of digital reporting systems and more frequent internal audits. These measures are intended to prevent any potential mismanagement and to ensure that funds allocated for football development are used effectively. The association's financial health is critical for its operations, including the development of youth football, coach education, and infrastructure projects.

By reaffirming its adherence to strict auditing standards, FAM aims to maintain the trust of its stakeholders and the broader football community. The rebuttal also serves as a reminder that unverified allegations can harm the reputation of the organization and distract from its positive contributions to the sport





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FAM Financial Statements Audit Football Governance Malaysia

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