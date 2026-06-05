FAM Denies Failure to Table Audited Financial Reports

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has denied allegations that it failed to table its audited financial reports since 2016, citing its statutes and governance credentials.

The Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ) has denied allegations that it failed to table its audited financial reports since 2016. It said in accordance with its statutes, it had consistently presented these reports at every annual congress, including the accounts for the 2025 financial year at its extraordinary congress last Thursday.

The association also responded to findings from an Asian Football Confederation audit that FAM members had not formally approved annual budgets since 2016, despite this being a statutory requirement. FAM argued that its statutes did not require annual budgets to be tabled at congresses between 2020 and 2022, adding that the budgets were still presented, reviewed and transparently verified by the FAM finance and management committee as well as at executive committee meetings.

The association said it amended its statutes in 2023 following recommendations from world football governing body Fifa to improve financial governance by requiring annual budgets to be presented at annual congresses. However, FAM acknowledges shortcomings in the presentation of the annual budgets for 2023, 2024 and 2025. FAM views this matter seriously and is committed to ensuring budget presentation processes are brought back in line with established guidelines.

In addition to audits by local certified auditors, FAM said its finances were also audited annually by Fifa and the AFC, a mandatory requirement as it receives funds from both bodies. Once approved by the congress, the reports are submitted to the sports commissioner's office for further approval.

FAM also cited its governance credentials, including a five-star rating from the sports commissioner from 2018 to 2022, regional recognition, including at the AFC Dream Asia Awards 2019, and being named one of the top three football associations in Asia for grassroots development at AFC's awards ceremony in Riyadh last year





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Association Of Malaysia FAM Audited Financial Reports Asian Football Confederation Fifa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFC-FIFA audit exposes systemic issues in FAMLUCENA CITY: Taal Volcano in Batangas generated a minor phreatomagmatic eruption early Thursday (June 4), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Read more »

AFC flags FAM’s ‘sick’ stateAsian Football Confederation report finds decision-making power and critical functions focused on certain figures, with formal mandates and channels set aside.

Read more »

FAM Failed To Table Annual Budgets Since 2016, Hamidin Calls It ‘Negligence’FAM had not sought Congress approval for its annual budgets for nearly a decade, with former president Hamidin Mohd Amin admitting it may have been due to negligence.

Read more »

FAM Denies Claims of Unaudited Financial Reports Since 2016The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has denied allegations that they failed to present audited financial reports since 2016, stating that they have consistently presented audited financial statements at every annual congress.

Read more »