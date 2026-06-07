FAM Awaits AFC Response on Public Release of Audit Report

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is currently waiting for feedback from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) concerning a request to disclose the audit report on its operations. This development follows a call by an MP for the report to be made public and discussed in Parliament. FAM's Secretary General has confirmed that the AFC has been informed and that the association is cautious about sharing the document with third parties to avoid external interference, stressing that the matter is already being managed by the AFC and FIFA.

The Football Association of Malaysia ( FAM ) is awaiting feedback from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding a request to publicly release the audit report of the national football governing body.

This follows a demand by Bukit Gelugor Member of Parliament Ramkarpal Singh for the full AFC audit report on FAM to be made public and debated in the upcoming parliamentary session starting June 22. FAM Secretary General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman stated that the matter has been communicated to AFC Secretary General Datuk Seri Windsor Paul and they are now awaiting an official response.

He emphasized that FAM must proceed cautiously because it is unclear whether the audit report can be shared with third parties, given the association's desire to avoid external interference in its administrative affairs. Noor Azman expressed hope that the issue can be resolved in coordination with the AFC and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), noting that the audit process has already been handled at the continental and global levels.

He also believes that external involvement is unnecessary since both the AFC and FIFA, as the governing bodies overseeing the sport in Malaysia, are already aware of the actual situation revealed by the audit





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