Falun Gong Practitioners Gather in Malaysia to Mark 27th Anniversary of Crackdown

Dozens of Falun Gong practitioners gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to mark the 27th anniversary of a crackdown that began in China in 1999. They held banners and statements calling for an end to the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China.

Dozens of Falun Gong practitioners gathered outside the Chinese Consulate in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , to mark the 27th anniversary of the crackdown on their movement.

The group held banners and statements calling for an end to the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China. They also organized a peaceful public roadshow in the city centre to spread awareness about the movement and its persecution. The commemoration has become an annual event for Falun Gong communities worldwide, amid escalating harassment and threats in Malaysia





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Falun Gong China Human Rights Persecution Malaysia Transnational Repression Reconciliation

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