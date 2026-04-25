False Alarms Strain Johor Fire and Rescue Department Resources

Prank calls and false reports are diverting critical resources from genuine emergencies in Johor, impacting the Fire and Rescue Department's ability to respond effectively. Firefighters are also dealing with calls from individuals seeking companionship, adding to the strain.

The dedication of firefighters is constantly tested, not only by the inherent dangers of battling blazes but also by the frustrating and potentially life-threatening issue of false alarms .

Muhammad Zaharul Asyraf Zaharin, a nine-year veteran of the Fire and Rescue Department, currently stationed in Johor, has witnessed firsthand the disruptive impact of these incidents. Having previously served in Kedah, he notes that prank calls continue to be a significant problem, needlessly diverting crucial resources away from genuine emergencies where every second counts.

He recounts a particularly memorable case from his time in Langkawi, where a full response – including a fire engine and an ambulance – was mobilized based on a report of a fire. Upon arrival, the team discovered the call was a hoax perpetrated by an eight-year-old boy using a home telephone.

While legal action wasn't pursued in that instance, the officers took the opportunity to educate the child about the gravity of his actions and engaged with his parents to ensure understanding. This incident highlights the often-innocent, yet profoundly damaging, nature of some false alarms.

However, the consequences extend beyond mere inconvenience. The legal ramifications for making false reports to emergency services are substantial. Muhammad Zaharul emphasizes that prank calls are prosecutable under the regulations enforced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, alongside specific provisions within the Fire Services Act. Violators face penalties including fines up to RM20,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or a combination of both.

This underscores the seriousness with which authorities treat such offenses. Beyond deliberate hoaxes, firefighters also encounter calls stemming from more complex human needs. Muhammad Zaharul reveals that they occasionally receive calls from individuals experiencing loneliness, seeking conversation and companionship through the emergency hotline. While empathy is a core trait of firefighters, these calls further strain already limited resources and can delay responses to legitimate emergencies.

The department strives to balance compassion with the need to prioritize life-threatening situations. The emotional toll on firefighters responding to these types of calls should not be underestimated, as it adds another layer of complexity to an already demanding profession. Data from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department reveals the extent of the problem within the state. Winnie Kasing Jackson, the operations management branch chief, reports that Johor recorded 14 prank call cases last year, spread across various districts.

These false reports encompassed a wide range of scenarios, including fabricated reports of shop fires, drowning incidents, road accidents, and even requests for assistance with removing snakes or wild animals. One particularly frustrating incident involved a response to a reported house fire, only to find the property securely locked and unoccupied, with no evidence of any fire whatsoever. This exemplifies the wasted time and resources expended on investigating unsubstantiated claims.

The department is actively working to raise public awareness about the consequences of making false alarms and to encourage responsible use of the emergency hotline. They are also exploring strategies to improve call screening and verification processes to minimize the impact of these incidents. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that firefighters can focus their efforts on protecting lives and property, rather than responding to frivolous or malicious calls.

The dedication and professionalism of these individuals are vital to community safety, and minimizing false alarms is crucial to maximizing their effectiveness





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Fire And Rescue Department False Alarms Prank Calls Johor Emergency Services Firefighters

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