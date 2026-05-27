Facebook video of alleged bullying near SM K Kolombong prompts calls for investigation

A viral Facebook clip shows a Form One student from SM K Inanam allegedly bullying a peer near SM K Kolombong. Authorities have not confirmed details, and the public is urging a thorough inquiry into possible harassment and violence in Sabah schools.

In Kota Kinabalu a video that has gone viral on Facebook appears to capture a disturbing episode involving a secondary‑school pupil from SM K Inanam, a Form One student, who is alleged to have taken part in a bullying confrontation near the premises of SM K Kolombong.

The clip, which was quickly shared across several social‑media platforms, shows an altercation that quickly escalated into shouting, pushing and what observers describe as intimidation. The individual who is identified as the victim in the footage appears to be a fellow student who is being cornered and verbally threatened.

While the exact sequence of events is unclear, the narrative accompanying the video on the original post suggests that the clash may have stemmed from a misunderstanding between the two pupils, but it also alleges that the victim was subsequently threatened with further aggression if they reported the incident. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unverified, as no official statement has yet been issued by either SM K Inanam, SM K Kolombong, or the Sabah State Education Department.

Local authorities have been approached for comment, and school officials have indicated that they are awaiting a formal police report before making any determinations. In the meantime, members of the public have taken to online discussion forums and community groups demanding a thorough, transparent investigation to establish whether the incident constitutes bullying, harassment, or physical violence, and to identify the responsibilities of all parties involved.

The video has also sparked broader debate about the prevalence of peer‑on‑peer aggression in Sabah's secondary schools and the adequacy of existing anti‑bullying policies, with several parents and teachers calling for stronger preventative measures, stricter disciplinary procedures, and more robust support systems for victims. Complicating the matter, a separate individual seen in the footage-a student from SM K Kolombong-has been identified by online commentators as not being a participant in the aggression but rather as a bystander who stepped in to assist the victim.

This observation, however, has not been confirmed by the schools and remains part of the unverified narrative circulating on social media. The rapid spread of the video has also drawn attention to the role of digital platforms in amplifying school‑related conflicts, prompting discussions about the responsibility of social‑media companies to moderate potentially harmful content.

As the investigation proceeds, the community is awaiting clarification from law‑enforcement agencies and education officials, who are expected to release a comprehensive report detailing the findings, any disciplinary actions taken, and recommendations for preventing similar occurrences in the future. The incident underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts among parents, educators, and policymakers to create safer learning environments for all students in Sabah





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