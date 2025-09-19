F4's Comeback Postponed? Ken Chu's Leaks Cause Chaos, Fans Worry About Delayed Tour

After a much-anticipated reunion, Taiwanese boy band F4 faces potential delays in their comeback plans due to member Ken Chu's habit of revealing confidential information. Fans anxiously await confirmation of both the album and tour.

Taiwanese boy band F4 shocked fans earlier this year with an unexpected reunion on stage during a concert by fellow Taiwanese band Mayday. The surprise performance ignited rumors of a potential comeback tour, sending waves of excitement and nostalgia through the fanbase. While the iconic quartet stopped short of confirming any immediate plans, member Ken Chu (朱孝天) hinted at new music in the works, stating that the group had recorded several songs.

The possibility of a comeback tour and album fueled anticipation, particularly as it coincided with F4's 25th anniversary next year. During a livestream following their reunion performance, Ken accidentally revealed that a new album was indeed in the pipeline, even sharing a brief anecdote from the recording sessions. However, his staff hastily intervened, cutting short his revelation and preventing further leaks. At the time, fans playfully attributed the slip-up to Ken's candid nature, but recent reports suggest that his eagerness to share details may have inadvertently caused complications.According to Taiwanese news sources, concerns have arisen within the production team regarding Ken's tendency to reveal confidential information about F4's comeback. Fearing further leaks, the team has reportedly made adjustments to their plans, including a potential delay in the planned tour. There are even rumors circulating that Ken has been temporarily barred from participating in recording sessions. B'in Music, the agency that signed F4 shortly before their reunion, has responded to these allegations with a vague statement, expressing gratitude for the collaboration and the positive reception. However, they have not addressed the tour directly. Regardless of the circumstances, fans remain hopeful that these rumors are unfounded and that F4 will ultimately deliver on the promise of a comeback tour and new music next year, marking a significant milestone in their legendary journey





