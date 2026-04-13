Express Bus Driver Under Investigation After Woman Sits on Lap While Driving

A viral video showing an express bus driver allowing a woman to sit on his lap while driving has prompted an investigation by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). The incident, which allegedly occurred on a route from Kuala Lumpur to Johor, has raised serious safety concerns and led to immediate action by authorities.

PETALING JAYA: A recent viral video showing an express bus driver allowing a woman to sit on his lap while driving has sparked widespread outrage. The video, believed to be recorded by a passenger, depicts the woman holding the steering wheel while seated on the driver's lap as the bus is in motion. Separate footage, possibly captured by a dashcam of a following vehicle, further shows the bus navigating traffic. Based on social media posts, the express bus was allegedly traveling from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) to Kulai, Johor when the incident occurred. This reckless act has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and the driver's blatant disregard for traffic regulations.

Following the viral video, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has initiated an investigation into the incident. Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, Senior Director of Enforcement at JPJ, stated that immediate action was taken after the video surfaced. The department swiftly identified both the driver and the bus company involved. The driver was summoned for questioning and statement recording earlier today. JPJ is urging anyone with relevant information about the incident to contact their nearest office to assist with the investigation. The department has also issued a reminder to all road users, particularly commercial vehicle operators, to adhere to traffic laws at all times. This is crucial for ensuring the safety of all road users and preventing incidents that could endanger lives.

The JPJ emphasizes the importance of responsible driving and strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent future occurrences of such dangerous behavior. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the public, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement and heightened awareness of road safety. The swift response by JPJ demonstrates the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation. The investigation aims to determine the full extent of the violation, including potential charges against the driver and the bus company.

The authorities will likely assess the driver's actions against existing traffic laws and regulations, potentially including reckless driving, endangering the lives of passengers, and violating professional driving standards. Furthermore, the bus company may face consequences if found to have failed in its duty of care to ensure passenger safety and uphold proper driving practices among its employees. The incident underscores the critical role of enforcement agencies in maintaining road safety and deterring irresponsible behavior.

It also highlights the responsibility of transportation companies to implement rigorous safety protocols and provide adequate training to their drivers to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The public's reaction to the video also reflects a growing concern about safety standards in public transportation and a demand for increased accountability.





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