Express Bus Driver Remanded Following Viral Reckless Driving and Drug Scandal

A 53-year-old express bus driver has been remanded after a viral video revealed him driving dangerously under the influence of methamphetamine. The case has sparked national discussions on road safety and potential victim compensation.

An express bus driver has been officially remanded for a period of four days following a court order issued by Magistrate Dr. Teoh Shu Yee at the Alor Gajah Magistrate Court. The 53-year-old suspect faces serious allegations involving reckless driving and the consumption of illicit substances, actions that have placed the lives of numerous passengers in grave danger.

The legal proceedings are being conducted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses reckless and dangerous driving, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, following positive findings regarding narcotics use. Alor Gajah OCPD Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed that the driver admitted to using methamphetamine prior to embarking on the journey from Ipoh to Johor Bahru, a long-distance route that required full attentiveness and sobriety. The bus, which was transporting 13 passengers at the time, became the subject of a viral video that surfaced on April 16, showing the driver operating the heavy vehicle with only one hand while leaning back in a relaxed, negligent posture. This incident has reignited national debates regarding public transport safety and the rigorousness of driver screening protocols in Malaysia. The footage, spanning one minute and 20 seconds, was recorded by a passenger on the North-South Expressway and subsequently circulated across various social media platforms, including WhatsApp. The video clearly depicted the driver failing to maintain professional control of the bus, sparking widespread public outrage and condemnation from road safety advocacy groups. Authorities acted swiftly after the video went viral, tracking down the suspect to ensure he could not pose further risks to the public. The incident occurred on April 15 around 3:50 AM, a time when fatigue and substance influence could lead to catastrophic consequences. As investigations proceed, the government is examining the broader implications of such misconduct, with officials like Azalina Othman Said suggesting that community service could serve as a potential alternative remedy or restorative measure in compensation claims brought forward by the families of crime victims, particularly in cases where negligence leads to significant emotional or physical trauma. Beyond the immediate legal repercussions for the driver, this case highlights a growing concern regarding the professional standards of long-haul drivers. Stakeholders are calling for more stringent drug testing regimes and frequent health check-ups to prevent those under the influence from ever stepping behind the wheel. The incident serves as a grim reminder of how a single act of negligence can jeopardize the lives of dozens of innocent passengers. Public trust in public transportation systems relies heavily on the accountability of drivers and the oversight provided by transport companies. As the investigation deepens, the authorities aim to determine whether systemic issues within the bus company, such as excessive working hours or a lack of supervision, contributed to the driver's decision to consume drugs. Justice is expected to be served as the legal process continues, providing some measure of closure to the concerned passengers and the broader public who depend on these services daily





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