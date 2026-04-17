Express Bus Driver and Woman Jailed for Dangerous 'Lap Driving' Incident

A 36-year-old express bus driver and his 21-year-old female companion have been sentenced to jail and fined for a dangerous driving incident. The pair were caught on video with the woman steering the bus while sitting on the driver's lap, leading to their arrest and subsequent guilty plea. The woman also faced additional charges for using abusive language.

An express bus driver and his companion have been sentenced to jail time for a dangerous driving incident that gained widespread attention online. The 36-year-old driver received a one-year prison sentence, while his 21-year-old female friend was sentenced to six months. Both individuals were also ordered to pay a RM5,000 fine each.

The charges stemmed from an incident on April 12th, where they were jointly accused of operating a bus, identified by registration number APE 9588, in a manner that posed a danger to the public. This perilous act occurred as the bus was exiting the Bemban Rest and Relaxation area on the southbound North-South Expressway in the Jasin district of Melaka. The prosecution pursued the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, as amended in 2020, in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code. Potential penalties for this offense include up to five years imprisonment, fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000, and a driving disqualification of at least five years. Adding to her legal troubles, the woman faced an additional penalty. She was fined RM100 under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using abusive and insulting language directed at a 44-year-old woman. This separate offense occurred during the same incident. The pair's actions came to light after videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms. One clip captured the alarming scene of the woman sitting on the driver's lap and steering the bus. Another video, recorded from a vehicle's dashcam, showcased the bus engaging in hazardous maneuvers, further fueling public outrage and prompting an immediate investigation by authorities. The bus operator company, Sri Maju Group, swiftly responded to the viral footage by terminating the driver's employment. During court proceedings, the woman revealed her motivation for sitting on the driver's lap, stating it was due to her interest in driving a bus. In a plea for leniency, she highlighted her academic achievements, noting that she had excelled in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination three years prior, securing 8As and 2Bs. She explained that she had been under her grandmother's care and had received an offer to pursue further studies but was unable to afford it. Following her grandmother's passing, with no one to support her, she had moved to find employment. Appealing for a lighter sentence, the woman expressed her desire to continue her education. The Magistrate, considering her young age and the circumstances presented, ultimately imposed the six-month prison sentence and the RM5,000 fine, with an alternative of two months imprisonment in default of payment for the dangerous driving charge. This case serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences associated with reckless behavior on public roads and the importance of upholding road safety regulations





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