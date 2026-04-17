Express Bus Driver and Girlfriend Jailed for Dangerous Driving

An express bus driver and his girlfriend have been sentenced to jail and fined for dangerous driving after pleading guilty in court. The incident involved the pair jointly operating the bus in a manner that endangered the public, sparking widespread concern after going viral on social media.

A Kuala Lumpur court has handed down jail sentence s to an express bus driver and his girlfriend for dangerous driving . Arif Fahmi Abd Salam, 36, and Nur Adila Najwa Ilham Ameerrullah, 21, both pleaded guilty to the charge last week and were sentenced today by Magistrate Mazana Sinin. Arif Fahmi was sentenced to one year in jail and fined RM5,000, while Nur Adila Najwa received a six-month jail term and a RM5,000 fine.

The couple was accused of jointly operating an express bus, registration number APE 9588, in a manner that endangered the public. This incident occurred last Sunday around 7:30 PM near the exit of the Bemban Rest and Service Area on the southbound North-South Expressway in the Jasin district. Their actions were prosecuted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment) 2020, read in conjunction with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment, a fine between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a driving license disqualification of at least five years. Adding to her legal troubles, Nur Adila Najwa also faced a separate charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. She pleaded guilty to using abusive and insulting language towards a 44-year-old woman, causing public nuisance. This offense took place earlier the same day, around 6 PM, inside the bus as it was leaving the Bemban R&R area. Both defendants appeared in court without legal representation and appealed for leniency. They cited their clean criminal records, the absence of any accidents, and the safe arrival of passengers as mitigating factors. Arif Fahmi informed the court that he had already faced professional repercussions, including immediate termination from his employer, which has left him without income to support his mother, who suffers from hypertension, and his two younger siblings. He also mentioned the necessity of attending interviews with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) regarding this case. Nur Adila Najwa, speaking emotionally, pleaded for a lighter sentence due to her youth and her aspiration to continue her education. She expressed remorse, stating, I plead guilty. I am only 21 years old and have lived with my grandmother since I was a baby. She further elaborated on her academic achievements, noting, I obtained 8As and 2Bs in SPM but had to decline an offer to pursue further studies due to financial constraints. She explained that she moved to Kuala Lumpur for work after her grandmother’s passing and hopes to resume her studies in the future. Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohd Asri Abd Rahman and Noor Syazwani Mohamad Yusri argued for a deterrent sentence, emphasizing the gravity of the case. They highlighted the public outcry and concern generated by the incident, which went viral on social media, illustrating a blatant disregard for safety while operating a large public transport vehicle. The prosecution also revealed that Arif Fahmi's driving license had already expired on April 1, 2026, prior to the incident on April 12. The court ruled that the jail sentences would commence from the date of conviction. An additional two-month jail term was imposed for each defendant should they fail to pay their respective fines. Nur Adila Najwa received a further RM100 fine for her conviction under the Minor Offences Act. Magistrate Mazana Sinin remarked that the couple had shown a clear disregard for safety, even though no accident occurred, and expressed hope that the imposed sentences would serve as a significant lesson





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