Explaining The Challenges In Malaysia's Constitutional Monarchy, Nazri Aziz Says Sultans Have Constitutional Rights To Express Views On Religious Matters

The former law minister, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, states that Malaysia's governance framework must be understood within both constitutional provisions and long-standing conventions, particularly in states with hereditary rulers who also serve as heads of Islam. He clarified that executive power in Malaysia is shared between the state government and Sultans, particularly in matters relating to Islamic affairs where the Ruler holds constitutionally recognised role. Nazri also addressed sensitivities surrounding issues linked to Islam using the example of discussions involving pigs, which he said are inherently tied to religious considerations in Malaysia. Additionally, Nazri noted that Malay Rulers have constitutional rights to express views on religious matters and public challenges to royal views risk being perceived as disrespectful.

DAP Disciplinary Committee Chairman Tony Pua has no authority to prevent the Malay Rulers from expressing their views on matters involving Islam , says former law minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz .

Nazri stated that Malaysia’s governance framework must be understood within both constitutional provisions and long-standing conventions, particularly in states with hereditary rulers who also serve as heads of Islam. He explained that executive power in Malaysia is shared between the state government and the Sultan, particularly in matters relating to Islamic affairs, where the Ruler holds a constitutionally recognised role.

Nazri warned that dismissive remarks against royal decrees or views could potentially be construed as inflammatory, as they may incite dissatisfaction among segments of society who hold the institution in high regard. He also addressed sensitivities surrounding issues linked to Islam, using the example of discussions involving pigs, which he said are inherently tied to religious considerations in Malaysia.

Malays, regardless of political affiliation, generally understand and respect the position of the Sultans as custodians of Islam, and public challenges to royal views risk being perceived as disrespectful. Nazri further said that Malays and the ruling ethnic group must respect the established principles of our system and the role of the Sultans as heads of Islam.

He called upon all to understand and respect the system of constitutional monarchy in the country. 59 police reports have been lodged against Pua following a Facebook post he made touching on the limits of the Malay Rulers' constitutional powers





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