Experts Call for Government Leadership in Malaysia’s Electric Vehicle Transition

Experts advocate for the Malaysian government to lead the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and lower fuel costs. They emphasize the need for careful planning to ensure infrastructure, affordability, and consumer protection. The discussion also highlights the potential of mass transit electrification and the risks of rapid EV adoption without proper safeguards.

Experts are urging the Malaysian government to take a proactive role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to address fuel price volatility, climate change , and long-term energy security.

Water and Energy Consumer Association of Malaysia president Saravanan Thambirajah emphasized that the government, as the largest fleet owner in the country, should lead by example by transitioning official vehicles, government-linked companies, and municipal fleets to EVs. This move would not only demonstrate the government’s commitment to sustainability but also stimulate market demand, promote infrastructure development, and build consumer confidence in EV technology.

However, Saravanan cautioned that the transition must be carefully managed to ensure nationwide charging infrastructure, affordability, and avoid burdening consumers with higher taxes or tariffs. Electrified buses, trains, and other mass transit systems could significantly reduce emissions, improve urban air quality, and lower long-term operating costs, particularly in congested urban centers where pollution directly impacts quality of life.

Industry estimates suggest that subsidized RON95 fuel at RM1.99 per liter costs about 14 sen per kilometer for petrol vehicles, compared to roughly 10 sen per kilometer for EVs charged at home. Public fast charging ranges between 18 and 26 sen per kilometer. Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia president S. Piarapakaran advocated for a more sustainable approach by prioritizing EVs for mass transportation.

He warned that rapid EV adoption could compromise product durability and quality, a common issue with emerging technologies. Piarapakaran, also the CEO of the Centre for Water and Energy Sustainability, stressed that improving public transport systems—including first and last-mile connectivity and transit-oriented development—would reduce energy consumption and individual vehicle traffic. He argued that government planning should be future-proof and not overly tied to transitional technologies that may become obsolete.

While acknowledging EVs as an intermediate solution, he suggested that newer disruptive technologies might emerge in the future. Additionally, he cautioned against socializing the capital expenditure of EV infrastructure as part of national policy, asserting that the EV industry should bear these costs. According to data from the Road Transport Department, Malaysia registered 5,633 EVs in March, marking a 46.7% year-on-year increase compared to March 2025.

These figures include various EV types, such as buses, cars, trucks, motorcycles, vans, and others. Meanwhile, the Energy Commission reported 5,619 charging bays nationwide, comprising 1,898 direct current (DC) fast chargers and 3,721 alternating current (AC) chargers





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