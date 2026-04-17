Expert Witnesses to Testify in Inquest of 13-Year-Old Zara Qairina Mahathir

An inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir will feature testimony from a significant number of expert witnesses, including forensic specialists, psychologists, and handwriting examiners. The proceedings are also set to recall a forensic psychiatrist for further questioning, as the investigation delves into the circumstances of her passing.

The ongoing inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir is set to feature a significant number of expert witnesses , as revealed in the Kota Kinabalu Coroner's Court on Friday, April 17. Counsel for Zara's mother, Datuk Rizwandean M. Borhan, announced plans to present six key expert witnesses , with the possibility of up to ten or eleven individuals in total. These specialists include handwriting and document examiners Dr. Linthini Gannetion, Dr. Tay Eue Kam, and Dr.

Dzulkiflee Ismail, alongside forensic science expert Dr. Wan Nur Syuhaila Mat Desa. The investigative team also intends to call upon child psychologist Dr. Noor Aishah Rosli and psychiatrist Dr. Wong Haw Huo to provide their professional insights. In addition to these academic and scientific experts, several other witnesses, including members of Zara's family, are expected to testify. Datuk Rizwandean also informed reporters that forensic psychiatrist consultant Dr. Chua Sze Hung, who previously testified as the 67th witness on April 2, will be recalled for further questioning when the proceedings resume in May. He clarified that Dr. Chua's testimony is not yet complete and that he will be re-examined after the 70th witness has concluded their statement. This approach signifies the defense's intention to build a comprehensive case by first thoroughly questioning existing witnesses before introducing their own team of experts. The announcement underscores the intricate nature of the inquest and the commitment to exploring all possible avenues to understand the circumstances surrounding Zara's tragic demise. Previously, during the proceedings, ASP Mohamad Zaidi Abu, an analyst from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Computer Crime Investigation Unit, presented images of WhatsApp conversations extracted from a mobile phone identified as WF11. He displayed these digital communications to Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan, detailing the data obtained and explaining the methodology employed for the extraction and analysis of this crucial digital evidence. The 70th witness's testimony, which is being led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Sofia S Sawayan, remains ongoing and will continue at the next hearing. Zara Qairina, tragically passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, 2025, a day after she was discovered unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory around 4 am. Following a review of the initial police investigation report, the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) ordered an inquest into her death on August 13, 2025. Prior to this, on August 8, 2025, the AGC had also directed the exhumation of her grave to facilitate a post-mortem examination, indicating early concerns regarding the cause of her death





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Zara Qairina Mahathir Inquest Expert Witnesses Forensic Science Legal Proceedings

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