Expert Warns US Foreign Policy Shift Accelerates Multipolar World

Fudan University dean Wu Xinbo says Trump's policies are straining alliances and reducing U.S. global leadership, paving the way for a more diverse international order where China plays a larger but not dominant role.

Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, argues that current U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration is reshaping America's global role, potentially accelerating a shift toward a multipolar world where China 's influence grows.

Speaking at a seminar, Wu suggests this could be a turning point as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary. He notes that the administration's realist approach is straining alliances, particularly the transatlantic partnership, which may never fully recover due to eroded European trust. Europe is now boosting its own defense capabilities and seeking diversified relationships, including with China. The U.S. has also withdrawn support from numerous international bodies, weakening its leadership.

While future administrations might adjust policies, Wu believes the U.S. cannot return to its former dominance. Instead, a more multipolar order is emerging, with China playing a significant but not hegemonic role, emphasizing collective governance. Allies like the UK, Australia, and Canada are adjusting their policies, especially toward China, reflecting this new reality





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