Expert Urges Sponge City Systems to Combat Flash Floods in Petaling Jaya

A flood management expert recommends implementing sponge city measures like parks and rain gardens in Petaling Jaya to absorb heavy rainfall and prevent flash floods, as the city's old drainage system struggles with climate change and rapid development.

PETALING JAYA: A flood management expert has urged the adoption of sponge city systems including parks, rain gardens, and permeable pavements to mitigate flash floods in Petaling Jaya (PJ).

Professor Chan Ngai Weng from Universiti Sains Malaysia stressed that PJ's outdated drainage infrastructure cannot cope with increasingly intense rainfall driven by climate change and rapid urbanisation. He highlighted that drains built decades ago were designed for less extreme weather and lower runoff, but now fail to discharge water quickly enough during heavy storms, leading to frequent flooding.

Chan pointed out that the widespread use of concrete has replaced natural absorption areas, causing rainwater to rush into drains within minutes, overwhelming the system. He added that a 40% increase in developed area could raise runoff by 190%, worsening the situation. The Institution of Engineers Malaysia echoed these concerns, noting that older parts of PJ were planned with more green spaces and slower water flow.

Its president, Yau Chau Fong, called for a comprehensive hydrological study to assess drain capacities and identify vulnerable areas. He suggested that upgrading drains alone may not suffice; instead, integrating natural water absorption features is crucial. Yau recommended that the city council appoint a qualified consultant to carry out a study to review drain sizes and propose solutions. He emphasised that without such measures, hydraulic overload will continue to cause flash floods.

Chan also highlighted the role of poor upkeep of drains, which become blocked with silt, rubbish, and sediment, reducing their capacity. While short-term steps like unclogging drains and mobile pumps can help, he stressed that there is no shortcut to solving PJ's flood problem. He expressed concern that swollen rivers like Sungai Penchala and Sungai Klang can cause backflow, pushing river water into city drains during heavy rain.

Additionally, he raised issues with the SMART Tunnel, which protects Kuala Lumpur by diverting floodwater downstream, but may increase pressure on PJ and Shah Alam during major thunderstorms if local rivers and drains cannot cope. The Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) attributed flash floods to river overflow in low-lying areas, lack of control gates and pump systems, and intense rainfall exceeding 60mm per hour, which is becoming more frequent.

They recommended underground storage tanks beneath buildings or car parks to hold rainwater, along with sponge city measures like rain gardens and permeable pavements. A riverbank stabilisation project on Sungai Penchala is set for completion on February 28, but no flood mitigation project is currently underway in PJ. For long-term resilience, experts agree that PJ must increase green surfaces, gazette ponds and lakes, restore degraded rivers, and replant riverine trees.

The city council (MBPJ) has already drafted a long-term action plan following April and May floods, but implementation requires significant investment and political will. Without comprehensive sponge city measures, flash floods will become more frequent and severe, disrupting daily life and the economy. The shift towards a sponge city approach is not just an option but a necessity for PJ to adapt to climate change and ensure sustainable urban development.

Flash floods cause significant economic losses, damaging properties and disrupting transportation. Residents in affected areas have called for immediate action. Community involvement in maintaining drains and adopting green roofs can also contribute to flood mitigation. However, systematic changes at the city level are essential





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Flash Floods Petaling Jaya Sponge City Climate Change Drainage System

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