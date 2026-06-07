Experimenting with AI to Sell House Without Agent

The author, a technology journalist, decided to sell their house without a human real estate agent, relying almost entirely on a couple of chatbots. They used AI to create and submit the listing, which resulted in a successful sale.

Once I started using AI, I couldn't stop. To get our house ready for sale, I asked hundreds of questions over three weeks. I was sitting in my car when I got a phone call that was potentially worth more than half a million dollars.

The real estate agent couldn't quite believe that I was an amateur. I pressed to go on an experiment involving my family's single largest financial asset. Could I sell our home without a human real estate agent, relying almost entirely on a couple of chatbots? I decided to replace the agent entirely with AI.

I wish I could tell you that I vibecoded something sophisticated, but the truth is that I just started chatting with Gemini, the Google chatbot. I asked hundreds of questions over three weeks. The chatbot offered a list of local businesses, then gave advice on staging. It told me how to organise the resulting photo gallery for maximum impact.

AI made the process of creating and submitting our listing feel easy. I arranged for it to be published Thursday, March 19. My home popped up right away on Zillow. It blended in perfectly with the houses represented by real estate agents.

It was impossible to tell that I had no idea what I was doing





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