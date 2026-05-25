Excavator driver seriously injured in quarry landslide

An excavator driver was seriously injured in a quarry landslide at Simpang Bukit Tembaga near Pokok Sena on Monday. The driver was trapped and pinned beneath the debris, and a rescue team from the Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Station was called to the scene. The team stabilised the situation and carried out rescue operations using hydraulic equipment and special tools to create access space for the victim. The victim was handed over to medics for further action.

An excavator driver was seriously injured after it was buried by a quarry landslide at Simpang Bukit Tembaga near Pokok Sena on Monday. The driver, Ahmad Zaidi Dali, 29, was trapped and pinned beneath the debris.

A rescue team from the Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location about seven minutes after receiving an emergency call. The team stabilised the situation and carried out rescue operations using hydraulic equipment and special tools to create access space for the victim. The victim was handed over to medics for further action.

Eyewitness Roshazwan Saad, 35, who was waiting for quarry material to be loaded into his lorry, said the landslide had pushed his lorry forward and shifted it from its original position. He had contacted the 999 emergency line after hearing the victim calling for help. Roshazwan said he was panicked because this had never happened in the five years he had been working there. He told the victim to stay calm and wait for the firemen to arrive.

The landslide involved soil and quarry rocks, crushing the excavator and causing the driver to become trapped. The door structure and cabin frame of the excavator had been filled with soil. The situation was stabilised by a total of seven personnel from the Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Station. They used hydraulic equipment and special tools to create access space for the victim.

The rescue operation was carried out quickly, with the team arriving at the location about seven minutes after receiving the emergency call. The victim was handed over to medics for further action. Roshazwan Saad, an eyewitness, said he was waiting for the victim to load quarry rocks into his lorry when the landslide occurred. He could not see the victim because he was buried, but he heard him calling for help.

Roshazwan contacted the 999 emergency line and told the victim to stay calm and wait for the firemen to arrive. He was really panicked because this had never happened in the five years he had been working there. The landslide had pushed his lorry forward and shifted it from its original position. He had seen the victim's hand sticking out asking for help.

The landslide involved soil and quarry rocks, crushing the excavator and causing the driver to become trapped. The door structure and cabin frame of the excavator had been filled with soil. The situation was stabilised by a total of seven personnel from the Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Station. They used hydraulic equipment and special tools to create access space for the victim.

The rescue operation was carried out quickly, with the team arriving at the location about seven minutes after receiving the emergency call. The victim was handed over to medics for further action.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan panel must not become a stumbling block to Sabah's 40% revenue share claim, says a Warisan rep. The panel is set to discuss the revenue sharing agreement between the federal government and the state government. The Warisan rep expressed concern that the panel's discussion might hinder the progress of the agreement. The panel is composed of members from both the federal government and the state government.

They are set to discuss the revenue sharing agreement, which is a key issue in the state's budget. The Warisan rep hopes that the panel will focus on finding a solution to the revenue sharing issue rather than creating obstacles. The panel's discussion is expected to be held soon, and the Warisan rep is urging the members to work together to find a solution to the revenue sharing issue.

The revenue sharing agreement is a key issue in the state's budget, and the Warisan rep is hoping that the panel will be able to find a solution that benefits the state. The panel's discussion is expected to be held soon, and the Warisan rep is urging the members to work together to find a solution to the revenue sharing issue.

The revenue sharing agreement is a key issue in the state's budget, and the Warisan rep is hoping that the panel will be able to find a solution that benefits the state





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Quarry Landslide Excavator Driver Serious Injury Rescue Operation Pokok Sena Fire And Rescue Station

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