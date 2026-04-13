Ex-Convict Admits Role in RM69,080 Methamphetamine Transport

A former convict has confessed to transporting methamphetamine worth RM69,080, obtained from an ex-prison inmate. The 36-year-old suspect, along with a 43-year-old e-hailing driver, were apprehended during a police operation. Investigations are ongoing under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

PONTIAN A former convict has confessed to his role as a drug transporter, moving methamphetamine with a street value of RM69,080. The individual, a 36-year-old local resident, admitted to acquiring the illicit substance from a former prison acquaintance. Pontian OCPD Supt Hadzrat Hussein Mion confirmed that the suspect, currently unemployed, received instructions for the drug transportation via mobile phone communications.

The suspect’s compensation for collecting and delivering the narcotics to a prearranged destination was RM1,000, according to a statement released by Supt Hadzrat Hussein. The drugs, weighing a substantial 1,528 grams, were discovered inside a vehicle parked near a restaurant in Taman Perling, Johor Baru. The operation unfolded during Ops Tapis, a police initiative targeting drug-related activities, leading to the apprehension of the male suspect and a 43-year-old female e-hailing driver. The arrests took place at approximately 9:15 pm on April 10, along the roadside of Jalan Kukup, Kampung Penerok. Preliminary investigations revealed that the male suspect has a history of criminal and drug-related offenses, having been previously involved in such activities. Authorities have placed the male suspect under remand, effective from April 11 to April 17, to facilitate further inquiries and gather additional evidence pertaining to the case. The case is currently under investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries severe penalties for drug trafficking and related offenses. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking network and to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the illegal activities. The collaboration between the police and the public is vital in combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. The investigation is expected to delve deeper into the origins of the drugs, the intended recipient, and any potential links to other criminal organizations or individuals engaged in the drug trade. The police force is committed to upholding the law and pursuing justice for the victims of drug-related crimes, including the destruction of lives and the erosion of societal values. The authorities will ensure a thorough investigation, including a review of financial records, communication logs, and other relevant evidence, in the quest to identify and prosecute all those involved in the drug trafficking operation. The suspect's cooperation and detailed account of the drug transaction have provided crucial information, which assists the police in tracking down the other members involved in the chain. The use of phone communications and designated locations underscores the complex network associated with drug trafficking and the need for advanced surveillance and investigative techniques to effectively counter these activities. The detention of the e-hailing driver, believed to be the suspect's accomplice, represents the police's commitment to tackling organized crime in all forms. The arrest is a major breakthrough, signaling the police's dedication to disrupting the drug trade and safeguarding the community from the perils of addiction and crime. The ongoing investigation signifies the authorities' unwavering dedication to the fight against illicit drugs and the protection of the community. The police have emphasized the significance of public cooperation in the ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking and other criminal activities, with a strong focus on community safety and adherence to law and order. The law enforcement officials are working hard to stop the spread of drugs. The public's role in supplying useful information is critical to the police's ability to maintain public safety and deter crime





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Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine Arrest Ex-Convict Police Investigation

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