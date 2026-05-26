Ex-BP Chairman Manifold Rejects 'False Narrative' Behind Firing

Albert Manifold disputes BP's governance concerns after his sudden dismissal, adding to the company's leadership instability.

Former BP chairman Albert Manifold has vigorously contested his abrupt dismissal from the British oil giant, describing the company's explanation as a false narrative. Manifold was fired on Tuesday after just eight months in the role, with BP citing serious concerns over governance standards, oversight, and conduct.

The decision sent BP's shares down by 4% as investors reacted to yet another upheaval in the company's leadership. According to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity, complaints had been lodged about Manifold's aggressive behavior toward employees, mishandling of sensitive information, and attempts to bypass the board on decisions that required board involvement. In an emailed statement, Manifold said: I was removed without warning and without explanation.

I dispute entirely the characterisation of my conduct and I will not allow a false narrative to go unchallenged. His dismissal marks the latest episode in a prolonged period of leadership turmoil at BP, which has seen three chief executive officers in as many years. The company has been struggling to reverse years of underperformance relative to its peers, particularly after former CEO Bernard Looney's abrupt departure following his failure to disclose personal relationships with colleagues.

Looney had steered BP toward renewable energy, a strategy that has since been questioned by some investors. Manifold, who had been brought in to help stabilize the board and improve governance, argued that during his tenure he worked to drive genuine change at BP, cutting costs, challenging excess, and holding the organization to higher standards. He noted that the board's statement had acknowledged the focus and pace he brought to the role.

However, the board's decision to remove him so swiftly suggests deep-seated issues within the company's corporate culture and decision-making processes. Analysts have expressed concern that the ongoing instability could further hamper BP's efforts to attract top talent and execute a coherent strategy. The oil giant faces mounting pressure from activist investors and climate activists alike, as it navigates the transition to lower-carbon energy while maintaining profitability.

Manifold has indicated that he will not let the allegations stand unchallenged, potentially setting the stage for a legal battle or public hearing that could expose internal dynamics at one of the world's largest oil companies. Meanwhile, BP has appointed a temporary chairman to steer the board while it searches for a permanent replacement. The company's shares have continued to fluctuate amid uncertainty over its strategic direction.

The episode underscores the challenges facing major oil companies as they attempt to balance financial performance with environmental commitments and strong governance. For BP, the departure of Manifold adds to a string of high-profile exits and raises questions about the effectiveness of its oversight mechanisms. Investors will be watching closely for any further developments, including whether Manifold pursues legal action.

The broader industry is also paying attention, as BP's struggles could serve as a cautionary tale for other energy giants undergoing similar transitions. In the coming weeks, the company may need to provide more clarity on its leadership structure and strategic priorities to reassure shareholders. Manifold's forcefully worded response suggests that the controversy is far from over. He has not ruled out speaking publicly about his version of events, which could lead to a protracted dispute.

For now, BP is focused on maintaining operations and calming investor nerves, but the underlying governance issues remain unresolved. The oil major's ability to attract a capable chairman will be critical to restoring confidence. With a history of governance lapses, including the Looney scandal, BP must demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability. The Manifold episode adds another layer of complexity to this challenge.

As the company prepares to report its quarterly earnings, analysts will be keen to hear management's perspective on the turmoil and its impact on business momentum. The energy sector is watching closely, as BP's experience may influence how other companies approach board governance and leadership succession. Ultimately, the outcome of this dispute could have lasting implications for corporate governance practices across the industry.

Manifold's insistence on challenging the narrative suggests that he believes the board's actions were unwarranted and potentially damaging to his reputation. Whether he can prove his case remains to be seen, but his refusal to go quietly ensures that the spotlight will remain on BP's internal politics for the foreseeable future





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BP removes chairman Albert Manifold over governance concernsBP announced the removal of Albert Manifold as chairman less than a year into the role, citing serious governance, oversight and conduct issues. Ian Tyler was named interim chairman. The decision sent BP shares down more than 6% and follows recent leadership changes and shareholder backlash over climate reporting resolutions, even as the company posted higher first‑quarter profits amid soaring oil prices.

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