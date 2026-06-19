evian® Celebrates 200 Years with Global '200 Years Young' Campaign and Limited-Edition Collection

evian® marks its 200th anniversary with a global campaign and a limited-edition bottle collection in Malaysia, featuring a collaboration with artist Jeff Koons and a buy-and-win contest. The brand reinforces its 'Live Young' philosophy and heritage of purity from the French Alps.

The premium natural mineral water brand from France, evian®, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a global campaign themed "200 Years Young," marking two centuries of heritage, purity, and commitment to consumer well-being worldwide.

As part of the celebration, evian® has introduced a limited-edition bottle collection inspired by the brand's journey since 1826, including a special collaboration with world-renowned contemporary artist Jeff Koons. The collection is now available in Malaysia for a limited period. Born in the French Alps, evian® has remained faithful to its natural source since 1826. Over two centuries, the brand has been recognized for the purity of its mineral water, filtered naturally through ancient glacial rocks.

This natural process yields a balanced mineral composition that has defined evian® for generations, making it one of the world's most recognized mineral water brands. Beyond preserving its heritage, evian® continues to champion its iconic "Live Young" philosophy, which asserts that youth is not defined by age but by a spirit of vitality, optimism, and curiosity. In the global celebration of its 200th anniversary, evian® has also marked the milestone through collaborations across art, culture, sports, and gastronomy.

Leading the celebrations is a special partnership with world-famous contemporary artist Jeff Koons, who contributed his creative vision to commemorate the brand's historic achievement.

"When evian® approached me, the message about youth immediately resonated. It reflects a truth I fully believe: youth is not determined by age, but by a way of thinking," Koons explained. He added, "I chose to incorporate my iconic 'Balloon Dog' sculpture into this design because it not only reflects the brand's iconic status but also embodies the spirit of celebrating life, curiosity, and the joy of creating inspiring moments.

" To mark the historic birthday, evian® has also launched four exclusive limited-edition 500ml bottle designs now available nationwide in Malaysia. Each of the four designs celebrates key chapters in evian®'s brand journey, drawing inspiration from its Alpine origins, brand heritage, tennis legacy, and collaboration with Jeff Koons. This collection offers consumers and collectors a chance to own a piece of evian®'s two-century history through unique and exclusive designs.

As a token of appreciation to the loyal community that has supported the brand for decades, evian® has also launched the evian® 200 Years Young Buy & Win Contest, running from June 1 to July 31, 2026. Through this contest, consumers only need to purchase any two bottles of evian® natural mineral water in a single receipt to enter the draw for prizes.

Among the prizes offered is a Disney Adventure Cruise for two adults, as well as weekly Touch 'n Go eWallet credit that can be used for daily needs. According to evian®'s Global Managing Director, Dawid Borowiec, the 200th anniversary is not only a celebration of the brand's long history but also a reminder of the importance of preserving the natural spring that has been the lifeblood of evian® for two centuries.

"Two centuries have passed, yet we stay young and keep moving forward. This 200th anniversary celebration is a significant milestone for evian®. We are immensely grateful to our global community, especially in Malaysia, where consumers have embraced our commitment to purity as part of their daily well-being," Borowiec stated. The exclusive evian® 200 Years Young limited-edition collection is now available at supermarkets, hypermarkets, and selected e-commerce platforms across Malaysia for a limited time.

With this 200th-anniversary celebration, evian® invites the people of Malaysia to join in commemorating the brand's long history while experiencing the "Live Young" spirit that has defined it for two centuries. After all, youth is not just a matter of age but a more meaningful way of living when celebrated together





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