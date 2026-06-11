Every state should receive what it deserves, says Perlis executive councillor

Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak, the executive councillor of Perlis, has called for a fair and automatic revenue distribution system that does not depend on the government of the day. He highlighted the importance of ensuring all states receive their rightful share of resources and development benefits, regardless of political considerations.

GEORGE TOWN: Every state should receive what it deserves regardless of political alignment , says Perlis executive councillor Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak . Wan Zikri said there is a need for a fair and automatic revenue distribution system that does not depend on the government of the day.

He said smaller states such as Perlis were often overlooked due to their size and the fewer parliamentary seats they hold, despite contributing to economic activity and national connectivity. The Perlis youth and sport committee chairman said that the state received little direct return, even though Kuala Perlis served as a key gateway for travellers heading to Langkawi.

He said that cross-border trade and logistics activities also relied heavily on state infrastructure, including roads used daily by lorries, trailers and logistics companies.

'We need an automatic system. Leaders come and go. Whoever leads, whichever party leads, the system must continue,' he told a press conference at Penang Institute on Thursday (June 11). Wan Zikri said a fairer mechanism would ensure all states received their rightful share of resources and development benefits irrespective of political considerations.

He said discussions on reforming the distribution system had persisted for years, but little progress had been made in ensuring allocations were institutionalised and protected from political changes. He acknowledged that any administration would naturally prioritise states aligned with its political coalition, describing it as a longstanding reality in Malaysian politics.

'We keep talking about the same issue every time we meet. I think there has been enough discussion. What we need now is a solution,' he said. Johor caretaker Govt continues operations ahead of state polls.

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Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak Perlis Executive Councillor Revenue Distribution System Fairness Political Alignment Smaller States Economic Activity National Connectivity Cross-Border Trade State Infrastructure Automatic System Political Changes Johor Caretaker Govt Cosmobeaute Malaysia Beautyexpo 2026

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