Everland's Ai Bao gives birth to a healthy female cub, marking the third successful natural panda birth in South Korea. The cub's birth marks a decade since Everland opened Panda World at its theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and began joint conservation research with China.

Everland 's Ai Bao gives birth to healthy female cub, marking the third successful natural panda birth in South Korea . The newborn cub, weighing 171gm, is the fourth daughter of Ai Bao and her mate Le Bao, and is currently under the round-the-clock care of keepers and veterinarians.

The cub's birth marks a decade since Everland opened Panda World at its theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and began joint conservation research with China. The pandas mated naturally in February, and from mid-May, the team ran a dedicated delivery room with 24-hour monitoring and stayed in close contact with the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan Province.

The cub will be named through a public contest once she reaches about 100 days old, following the tradition set by her sisters. For now, she stays in a private enclosure with Ai Bao. The resort plans to share her growth through its YouTube and social media channels. Everland's animal care team analysed blood and urine samples to track the couple's hormone levels and identify the best breeding window, drawing on data from the earlier births.

Giant pandas are notoriously hard to breed, with females being fertile for only one to three days a year, usually in spring, and the hormonal shifts of a real pregnancy closely mirroring those of a false one, making a pregnancy difficult to confirm until shortly before birth. The cub's birth is a significant milestone for Everland's panda breeding programme, and the resort is committed to providing the best possible care for the cub and her mother.

Ai Bao and her mate Le Bao are also the parents of Fu Bao, born in 2020, and the first panda bred in Korea, and twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao, born in 2023. The pair's ability to breed successfully is a testament to the success of Everland's conservation efforts and the joint research programme with China





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