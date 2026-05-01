Eurovision 2026 Kicks Off with Dazzling Drone Show as Fiery Favourites Heat Up Competition

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 began with a spectacular drone show in Vienna, setting the stage for a fierce competition among top acts, including Finland’s fiery duo, Greece’s charismatic singer, Denmark’s electro-pop star, France’s classically trained vocalist, and Australia’s global sensation.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 kicked off in grand style on April 27, 2026, with a breathtaking drone show over Vienna ’s Schönbrunn Palace. A total of 3,000 drones illuminated the night sky, forming the iconic Eurovision logo in a dazzling display that marked the official opening of the competition.

The event, held in Austria’s capital, set the stage for what promises to be one of the most memorable editions of the world’s largest music contest. As the countdown to the grand final on May 16, 2026, intensifies, several acts have emerged as strong contenders for the coveted Eurovision crown. Among the top favourites is Finland’s dynamic duo, Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen, whose fiery performance of ‘Liekinheitin’ (Flamethrower) has captivated audiences worldwide.

The 56-year-old violinist and 36-year-old pop singer deliver a passionate duet that blends classical and contemporary elements, with Lampenius’s violin playing behind a curtain of flames while Parkkonen laments unrequited love. Finnish Eurovision expert Anna Muurinen praised the song as a ‘three-minute burst of drama’ and a testament to high musical quality, raising hopes that Finland could secure its second Eurovision victory since 2006.

Another standout act is Greece’s 27-year-old cruise ship singer, who has charmed fans with his energetic performance and queer identity. His song, infused with a Greek accent, tells the story of a son’s quest for glory to provide for his mother, resonating deeply with audiences.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s Søren Torpegaard Lund has also garnered attention with his electro-infused pop song, which has been described as one of Denmark’s best Eurovision entries in years. The geopolitical spotlight on Denmark, following US President Donald Trump’s claims on Greenland, has further amplified interest in the country’s performance. France’s representative, Monroe, a classically trained singer with a blend of American and French influences, has also made waves.

The 41-year-old artist, known for her powerful vocals and inspirations ranging from opera star Cecilia Bartoli to Whitney Houston, aims to bring France its sixth Eurovision victory. Australia’s Delta Goodrem, a multi-talented artist with a global following, rounds out the top contenders with her song about star-crossed planets, blending delicate piano with soaring vocals. As the competition heats up, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the grand final, where these artists will vie for the title of Eurovision champion





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