European Union to Fine Google a High Triple-Digit Million Euro Amount

The European Union is planning to fine Alphabet's Google a high triple-digit million euro amount as part of an antitrust investigation. The decision is nearing completion and is expected to be announced before the summer break.

The European Union is planning to fine Alphabet's Google a high triple-digit million euro amount as part of an antitrust investigation. Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing commission sources, that the decision is nearing completion and is expected to be announced before the summer break.

This would be the largest penalty the EU has imposed for a breach of its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to curb the power of big tech companies. The investigation, launched in March 2025, relates to concerns that Google favours its own services in search results and seeks to ensure the world's most popular internet search engine complies with local regulation.

The Commission is more interested in securing compliance rather than imposing penalties, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in an emailed statement. Google has criticised the impact of the EU's rules on its search product and said it is keen to resolve the case. The company made changes to Search under the DMA, but a spokesperson claimed that these changes represent the biggest downgrade in the product's history, creating a second-rate experience for Europeans to the benefit of a few self-interested complainants.

The European Commission gave Google a little bit more time to soothe concerns after a previous proposal from the company fell short. The Commission's approach is to negotiate with Google to find a solution, but it will not hesitate to move to the next steps as soon as possible. Google's critics argue that the company's search results are biased towards its own services, and the EU's rules aim to address this issue.

The Commission's decision is expected to have a significant impact on Google's business and may set a precedent for other tech companies





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