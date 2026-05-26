European markets slip as US strikes in Iran revive geopolitical risk

European equities fell and oil prices rose after new US defensive strikes in southern Iran dampened hopes of a swift US‑Iran peace deal. Traders remained cautious but held onto optimism that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen, while ECB rate‑hike expectations persisted.

European markets slipped on Tuesday after a downturn in oil prices was sparked by fresh US strikes in southern Iran, tempering hopes of an imminent US‑Iran peace agreement.

The sentiment that had improved over the past week, when traders were betting on a de‑escalation of the US‑Israel conflict that has disrupted Middle East oil supplies since late February, was erased by the news that the United States had carried out what it described as defensive attacks on Iranian targets on Monday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the negotiations could still take a few days, but the market reaction was swift.

At 1051 GMT the STOXX 600 fell 0.2 percent, though it remained close to its peak since the war began. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7 percent while Germany's DAX slipped 0.5 percent. The MSCI World index was flat on the day but up 3.8 percent for the month.

RBC Capital Markets global macro strategist Peter Schaffrik noted that uncertainty in the Middle East was weighing on markets, pointing out how the narrative shifted from an imminent agreement to a series of diplomatic demands and then to renewed bombing, leaving investors unclear about the direction of events. He added that some optimism persisted as traders hoped the Strait of Hormuz might reopen to traffic soon, a development that could ease the pressure on energy markets.

Oil prices reacted sharply, with Brent crude futures climbing 2.4 percent to about 98.50 dollars a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate settled lower by 4.7 percent at roughly 92.04 dollars a barrel after a holiday‑induced pause in settlement. Brent has retreated considerably from its late‑April peak above 120 dollars, yet remains near levels that keep inflation expectations afloat.

European traders also digested comments from European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel, who told Reuters that the central bank should consider a rate hike in June even if a peace deal with Iran materialises, arguing that the conflict has lasted longer than expected and high energy costs are spilling over into the broader economy. Money‑market participants are pricing a roughly 90 percent probability of a rate increase at the June ECB meeting. Bond markets showed mixed signals.

European yields rose after the US strikes, yet the benchmark German ten‑year yield stayed close to its lowest level in almost seven weeks at 2.9642 percent. The previous week had seen yields fall as investors grew less anxious about the war's impact on inflation and growth. In the United States, government bonds rallied as hopes persisted for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US dollar held steady, with the dollar index at 99.026, while the euro lingered around 1.1642 dollars and was up a tenth of a percent against the Japanese yen at 159.12 yen. Gold prices dipped about 0.8 percent, trading near 4,534.86 dollars an ounce. Wall Street futures pointed to further gains for US stocks, with S&P 500 e‑minis up 0.7 percent and Nasdaq e‑minis up 1.1 percent, suggesting that despite the heightened geopolitical risk, equity markets remain resilient





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