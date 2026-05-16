European countries in talks with Iran over Strait of Hormuz ship transit; Iran prepares professional mechanism for maritime traffic

Iranian state television reported on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has allowed passage for dozens of ships, including from China, after an agreement on its strait management protocols. The head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission said Iran 'has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic' through the strait, adding that 'the necessary fees will be collected for specialised services.' The route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and Iran has imposed tolls on the waterway since the war began.

TEHRAN: Iranian state television said on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely blocked since the outbreak of war with the US and Israel on Feb 28.

In a fragile ceasefire since April 8, Iran has allowed passage for dozens of ships, including from China, after an agreement on its strait management protocols. Iran has repeatedly said that maritime traffic through the strait would 'not return to its pre-war status,' and the head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission said Iran 'has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic' through the strait.

However, he noted that 'the necessary fees will be collected for specialised services.

' The route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities, and Iran has imposed tolls on the waterway since the war broke out. European countries, notably China, Japan, and Pakistan, are in talks with Iran over transit for ships through the strait, and the Revolutionary Guards navy is also involved in negotiations to allow passage. The US has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports.





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