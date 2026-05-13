European Commission president tasks expert panel to report on social media ban for minors and potential ban on social media use altogether

European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen has tasked an expert panel to report back by July on what steps the EU should take to protect minors online, including a potential social media ban. She has also denounced the international criticism of the Digital Services Act used to launch the investigations into Facebook and Instagram, stating that the EU will set the rules and hold accountable those who break them.

The European Commission president has tasked an expert panel to report back by July on what steps the EU should take to protect minors online , including a potential social media ban .

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said that discussions about a minimum age for social media can no longer be ignored, citing Denmark and nine other member states seeking to ban social media for teenagers under a certain age. The commission is the EU's digital watchdog and has already launched several probes into the world's biggest online platforms including TikTok and Meta's Facebook and Instagram over whether they are doing enough to protect children.

President von der Leyen defended the law used to launch the investigations, known as the Digital Services Act, which has been fiercely criticised by the US administration under President Donald Trump. She stated that the EU will forge ahead despite the headwinds they face and will set the rules, holding those who break them accountable





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