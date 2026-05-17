European-Chinese Spacecraft to Investigate Space Weather

The SMILE spacecraft aims to detect X-rays when charged particles from the Sun interact with neutral particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

A joint European-Chinese spacecraft is set to blast off Tuesday to investigate space weather generated by extreme winds and giant plasma explosions from the Sun and how they interact with Earth’s magnetic shield, posing threats to satellites, astronauts, and power grids.

The spacecraft has four scientific instruments to make the first-ever X-ray observations of Earth’s magnetic field. The mission plans to observe the interaction between charged particles from the Sun and neutral particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere, with the spacecraft soaring above Earth’s poles and flying at an altitude of 5,000 kilometers during its elliptical orbit.

The mission is designed to run for three years but could be extended if all goes well, with the aim of better forecasting and preparing for big solar blasts in the future





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