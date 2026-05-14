European and US stock markets climb, with new all-time highs for S&P 500 and Nasdaq

European and US stock markets climbed Thursday, with Wall Street indices notching fresh records as a tech-fuelled rally rolled on while Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed US President Donald Trump in Beijing. Cisco Systems surged 13.4% after lifting its earnings report, while semiconductor startup Cerebras piled on 68.2% in its debut session on the Nasdaq. The sentiment remains predominantly bullish, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

European and US stock markets climbed Thursday, with Wall Street indices notching fresh records as a tech-fuelled rally rolled on while Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed US President Donald Trump in Beijing .

Cisco Systems surged 13.4% after lifting its earnings report, while semiconductor startup Cerebras piled on 68.2% in its debut session on the Nasdaq. The sentiment remains predominantly bullish, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare. In Beijing, Xi greeted Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute and schoolchildren chanting 'Welcome!

' But Xi also warned Washington against crossing China on Taiwan. Markets have also been hoping the summit boosts the odds of a US-Iran peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices were choppy on Thursday, ending narrowly higher. European equities finished the day higher, with London advancing 0.5% after data showed the UK economy had a solid start to the year, though the Middle East war and political turmoil threatened to cloud the outlook.

The British pound fell against both the dollar and the euro as pressure builds on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Britain's health minister Wes Streeting resigned while Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham unveiled a bid to return to parliament as political manoeuvring increased to oust Starmer. Frankfurt won more than 1% and Paris gained 0.9%, lifted by tech stocks. Across Asia, Shanghai and Tokyo slid while Hong Kong was flat





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European Stock Markets US Stock Markets S&P 500 Nasdaq Tech-Fuelled Rally Artificial Intelligence Cisco Systems Cerebras Beijing Xi Jinping Donald Trump Great Hall Of The People Military Band Fanfare 21-Gun Salute Schoolchildren Chanting Welcome! Taiwan Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Peace Deal Oil Prices European Equities London UK Economy Middle East War Political Turmoil British Pound British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Wes Streeting Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Frankfurt Paris Hong Kong Shanghai Tokyo

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